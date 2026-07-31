IMF Backs Tanzania's Economy, But Will Structural Reforms Unlock Its Full Growth Potential?

The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) latest assessment of Tanzania reports that the country has successfully restored macroeconomic stability after four years of reforms, but warns that maintaining economic stability alone will not be enough to achieve long-term development. With the completion of the sixth and seventh reviews under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) and the third and fourth reviews under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), Tanzania has unlocked a final SDR 326.49 million (about US$443.9 million) in IMF financing. The report presents a broader message for policymakers, development partners, and investors: Tanzania has built a strong economic foundation, but its future now depends on accelerating structural reforms, expanding private investment, creating jobs, and strengthening resilience against global economic and climate-related shocks.

Strong Economic Recovery Creates a New Opportunity for Growth

The IMF highlights Tanzania as one of the more resilient economies in Sub-Saharan Africa. The economy grew by 5.9% in 2025 and is expected to expand by around 6.2% in 2026, with medium-term growth projected to stabilize near 6.3%. Inflation has remained within the Bank of Tanzania's target range of 3–5%, despite rising global fuel prices and geopolitical tensions. The country's external position has also improved, supported by stronger gold exports, better foreign exchange reserves, and greater exchange-rate flexibility.

However, the report argues that strong economic growth should not be viewed as the final goal. Tanzania's rapidly growing population, expected to exceed 130 million by 2050, means the country must generate far more productive jobs while improving healthcare, education, and public services. Without faster structural reforms, sustained economic growth may not translate into higher living standards or meaningful poverty reduction.

Policy Reforms Must Continue Beyond the IMF Program

Although the IMF concludes that Tanzania successfully met most of its reform commitments, it emphasizes that several critical reforms remain unfinished. Most quantitative targets were achieved, while the only missed performance criterion related to the Bank of Tanzania's net domestic assets resulted from gold purchases intended to strengthen foreign exchange reserves rather than excessive government spending. The IMF therefore approved a waiver, recognizing the deviation as temporary.

For policymakers, the report serves as a long-term reform roadmap rather than simply an assessment of past performance. It recommends improving domestic revenue collection through better tax administration, expanding digital tax systems, automating VAT refunds, reducing unnecessary tax exemptions, and strengthening public financial management. It also encourages continued fiscal discipline while protecting investment in education, healthcare, and social protection.

The report further recommends modernizing monetary policy by strengthening the Bank of Tanzania's interest rate-based framework, improving liquidity management, deepening financial markets, and maintaining greater exchange-rate flexibility. Stronger governance, improved transparency in state-owned enterprises, and better monitoring of public borrowing are also identified as essential for sustaining investor confidence and ensuring long-term fiscal sustainability.

Development Partners Have a Bigger Role in Tanzania's Next Phase

The IMF believes Tanzania is moving beyond crisis management and entering a stage where development finance should increasingly support long-term transformation. This creates significant opportunities for international partners such as the World Bank, African Development Bank (AfDB), bilateral donors, and climate finance institutions.

Future cooperation is expected to focus less on emergency financial assistance and more on strengthening institutions, improving public financial management, expanding digital government services, upgrading transport and energy infrastructure, improving education and healthcare systems, and supporting climate resilience.

The report also highlights progress under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), including stronger climate governance, better integration of climate risks into financial supervision, and expanded support for climate-vulnerable communities. However, reforms involving electricity pricing, long-term energy planning, and carbon-related policies remain incomplete. Development partners therefore have an important opportunity to provide technical expertise, climate finance, and investment that can help Tanzania transition toward a more sustainable and resilient economy.

Private Investment Will Decide Tanzania's Long-Term Success

Perhaps the report's strongest message is that Tanzania's future growth cannot rely solely on government spending or international financial support. The private sector must become the primary driver of investment, innovation, productivity, and employment.

The IMF identifies opportunities across mining, agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, logistics, renewable energy, financial services, and digital infrastructure. Stable inflation, stronger public finances, and a healthier banking sector make Tanzania increasingly attractive for long-term investment. At the same time, investors continue to face challenges such as regulatory uncertainty, complex tax administration, land acquisition issues, infrastructure gaps, and inconsistent policy implementation.

To unlock greater private investment, the report recommends simplifying business regulations, improving tax predictability, expanding access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises, strengthening land administration, deepening domestic capital markets, and enhancing governance and anti-corruption measures. It also encourages continued implementation of international banking standards to strengthen financial stability and support business lending.

Tanzania has completed an important chapter of economic stabilization. The more difficult task now begins. Sustaining growth above 6%, maintaining low inflation, strengthening institutions, investing in people, and creating an environment where private businesses can thrive will determine whether the country's economic progress translates into broad-based prosperity. For governments, the report offers a practical reform agenda. For development partners, it identifies priority areas for long-term investment and technical support. For private-sector stakeholders, it signals growing opportunities in one of East Africa's fastest-growing economies, provided reform momentum continues and policy certainty is maintained.