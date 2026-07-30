U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes in Iran

The United States Military has launched air strikes in Iran, as announced by the U.S. Central Command on Wednesday.

The military operations started at 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), equivalent to 0000 GMT. According to the statement, the air strikes are a direct response to attempted Iranian attacks on American forces stationed in the Middle East.

U.S. Central Command emphasized that these actions are a forceful reply to counter the Iranian aggression that aims at destabilizing the U.S. positions in the region.