U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes in Iran

The United States has initiated air strikes in Iran as a response to attempted attacks by Iranian forces on U.S. troops in the Middle East. The U.S. Central Command announced the commencement of these strikes, which serve as a powerful countermeasure to recent Iranian aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 06:03 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 06:03 IST
U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes in Iran
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The United States Military has launched air strikes in Iran, as announced by the U.S. Central Command on Wednesday.

The military operations started at 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), equivalent to 0000 GMT. According to the statement, the air strikes are a direct response to attempted Iranian attacks on American forces stationed in the Middle East.

U.S. Central Command emphasized that these actions are a forceful reply to counter the Iranian aggression that aims at destabilizing the U.S. positions in the region.

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