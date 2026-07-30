Australia Sues Telegram Over Pro-Terror Content
Australia's internet regulator has initiated legal proceedings against the messaging platform Telegram for allegedly failing to remove content related to terrorist acts. The eSafety Commissioner highlighted issues with the platform's handling of extremist violence content from attacks like Christchurch and Buffalo. Telegram could face penalties if found non-compliant.
- Country:
- Australia
Australia’s internet watchdog announced legal action against Telegram, accusing the messaging platform of not addressing pro-terror posts. The eSafety Commissioner's office initiated this action after Telegram allegedly failed to eliminate videos of terrorist acts like Christchurch and Buffalo.
eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant emphasized in a statement that content related to well-known extremist acts remained accessible on Telegram even after being notified. Non-compliance with Australian codes could lead to penalties up to A$54.6 million, about $38 million.
While Telegram's spokesperson was unavailable for comment, the app remains a widely used resource, especially amid ongoing global conflicts. Its founder, Pavel Durov, currently embroiled in legal challenges in Russia, moved the company to Dubai in 2017.
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