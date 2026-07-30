Australia Sues Telegram Over Pro-Terror Content

Australia’s internet watchdog announced legal action against Telegram, accusing the messaging platform of not addressing pro-terror posts. The eSafety Commissioner's office initiated this action after Telegram allegedly failed to eliminate videos of terrorist acts like Christchurch and Buffalo.

eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant emphasized in a statement that content related to well-known extremist acts remained accessible on Telegram even after being notified. Non-compliance with Australian codes could lead to penalties up to A$54.6 million, about $38 million.

While Telegram's spokesperson was unavailable for comment, the app remains a widely used resource, especially amid ongoing global conflicts. Its founder, Pavel Durov, currently embroiled in legal challenges in Russia, moved the company to Dubai in 2017.