Australia Takes Legal Action Against Telegram Over Terror Content

Australia's internet regulator has announced legal action against the widely used messaging app, Telegram, for its alleged failure to address content linked to terrorist activities effectively.

The eSafety Commissioner's office stated that despite being alerted, Telegram did not remove disturbing videos of extremist acts, including executions and mass shootings related to the notorious Christchurch and Buffalo terror attacks.

Telegram, which boasts over a billion monthly users worldwide, has not yet responded to the allegations as of the latest reports.