Australia Takes Legal Action Against Telegram Over Terror Content

Australia's internet regulator has initiated legal proceedings against messaging platform Telegram for not removing content related to terrorist activities, including footage from the Christchurch and Buffalo attacks. The eSafety Commissioner claims the objectionable material stayed online despite prior warnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 05:37 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 05:37 IST
Australia Takes Legal Action Against Telegram Over Terror Content
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  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's internet regulator has announced legal action against the widely used messaging app, Telegram, for its alleged failure to address content linked to terrorist activities effectively.

The eSafety Commissioner's office stated that despite being alerted, Telegram did not remove disturbing videos of extremist acts, including executions and mass shootings related to the notorious Christchurch and Buffalo terror attacks.

Telegram, which boasts over a billion monthly users worldwide, has not yet responded to the allegations as of the latest reports.

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