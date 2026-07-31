Chip design firm 'Arm' posts record Q1 revenue of USD 1.29 billion, driven by AI demand and data centre growth

Arm, the global technology company that designs CPU architecture and licenses its technology to chipmakers, reported a record first quarter for FY27, with revenue rising 22 per cent year-on-year to USD 1.289 billion, supported by strong demand for its compute platform as artificial intelligence (AI) expands across cloud infrastructure, edge devices and physical AI systems. The company said both licensing and royalty businesses delivered record first-quarter revenue. Royalty revenue increased 22 per cent year-on-year to USD 715 million, while licensing and other revenue rose 23 per cent to USD 574 million.

According to Arm, the growth was driven by the continued adoption of its technology, including higher royalty rates from products based on Armv9 architecture and Arm CSS, as well as increased deployment of Arm-based chips in data centres. The company said the transition of AI infrastructure to Arm continued to accelerate during the quarter, with data centre royalty revenue more than doubling year-on-year. It added that demand for the Arm AGI CPU continued to exceed its initial expectations.

Commenting on the results, Rene Haas, Chief Executive Officer of Arm, said, "Arm delivered a record first quarter, with data center royalties more than doubling year over year as the transition of AI infrastructure to Arm continued to accelerate. Demand for the Arm AGI CPU has continued to exceed our initial expectations, and our continued work to expand manufacturing capacity with our partners gives us increasing confidence that we can deliver at the scale our customers require." Arm said AI is also expanding beyond cloud infrastructure into edge devices such as personal computers and smartphones, as well as physical AI systems including vehicles and intelligent robotics, increasing demand for the Arm compute platform across a broad range of devices.

The company reported annualised contract value (ACV) of USD 1.732 billion, up 13 per cent year-on-year, reflecting continued demand for its intellectual property. GAAP gross profit stood at USD 1.253 billion, while non-GAAP gross profit was USD 1.264 billion. GAAP operating expenses were USD 1.162 billion, while non-GAAP operating expenses increased 18 per cent year-on-year to USD 733 million.

GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) results are prepared using standard accounting rules and include all expenses, such as stock-based compensation and other accounting charges. Non-GAAP results exclude certain items that companies consider non-recurring or not directly related to their core business operations. As a result, non-GAAP figures are often used to provide a clearer picture of a company's underlying operating performance, while GAAP results remain the official measure of financial performance.

Research and development spending remained a key focus during the quarter. GAAP research and development expenses stood at USD 838 million, while non-GAAP research and development expenses increased 20 per cent year-on-year to USD 530 million, primarily due to investment in engineering headcount and related expenses. GAAP net income rose to USD 270 million, with GAAP fully diluted earnings per share of USD 0.25, compared with USD 0.12 in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income stood at USD 480 million, while non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share increased to USD 0.45 from USD 0.35 a year ago.

The company generated USD 902 million in operating cash flow, while non-GAAP free cash flow stood at USD 665 million, benefiting from favourable timing of receivables collections and tax payments. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totalled USD 3.888 billion at the end of the quarter. (ANI)