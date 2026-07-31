At least 25 killed after a passenger bus overturns in Algeria

At ‌least 25 ​people were killed and ‌44 injured on Friday, after a passenger ‌bus overturned in Algeria's ‌Boumerdès governorate, the Civil Protection agency said.

The Civil ⁠Protection ​agency ⁠said the injured were ⁠being evacuated to nearby ​hospitals. Ennahar TV reported that ⁠Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb ⁠arrived at ​the University Hospital of Boumerdès ⁠where some of those injured ⁠had ⁠been taken. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; ‌Editing ‌by Alex ​Richardson)