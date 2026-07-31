At least 25 killed after a passenger bus overturns in Algeria
At least 25 people were killed and 44 injured in a passenger bus accident in Algeria's Boumerdès governorate on Friday.
- Country:
- Algeria
At least 25 people were killed and 44 injured on Friday, after a passenger bus overturned in Algeria's Boumerdès governorate, the Civil Protection agency said.
The Civil Protection agency said the injured were being evacuated to nearby hospitals. Ennahar TV reported that Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb arrived at the University Hospital of Boumerdès where some of those injured had been taken. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Alex Richardson)