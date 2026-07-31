At least 25 killed after a passenger bus overturns in Algeria

At least 25 people were killed and 44 injured in a passenger bus accident in Algeria's Boumerdès governorate on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 17:20 IST
At least 25 killed after a passenger bus overturns in Algeria
  • Country:
  • Algeria

At ‌least 25 ​people were killed and ‌44 injured on Friday, after a passenger ‌bus overturned in Algeria's ‌Boumerdès governorate, the Civil Protection agency said.

The Civil ⁠Protection ​agency ⁠said the injured were ⁠being evacuated to nearby ​hospitals. Ennahar TV reported that ⁠Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb ⁠arrived at ​the University Hospital of Boumerdès ⁠where some of those injured ⁠had ⁠been taken. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; ‌Editing ‌by Alex ​Richardson)

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