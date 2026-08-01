Peruvian ex-president Humala released from prison after court overturns conviction

Peru's Constitutional Court has overturned the 15-year money laundering conviction of former President Ollanta Humala, leading to his release from prison.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2026 06:18 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 06:18 IST
Peruvian ex-president Humala released from prison after court overturns conviction
  • Country:
  • Peru

Former ​Peruvian ‌President Ollanta Humala ​was released from ‌prison on Friday evening after Peru's Constitutional Court overturned his ‌15-year money laundering conviction.

Humala, ‌who was serving his sentence at a special ⁠detention facility ​that ⁠houses several of Peru's ⁠jailed former leaders, had been ​convicted last year over ⁠receiving illicit campaign contributions from ⁠Brazilian ​construction giant Odebrecht, now known as Novonor, ⁠during his successful 2011 ⁠presidential campaign.

TRENDING

1
Two homes, different traumas: Japan quake leaves scars seen and unseen

Two homes, different traumas: Japan quake leaves scars seen and unseen

Japan
2
Anthropic says Claude AI hacked three companies during cyber tests

Anthropic says Claude AI hacked three companies during cyber tests

United States
3
IMF completes Egypt reviews, unlocks $1.8 billion

IMF completes Egypt reviews, unlocks $1.8 billion

Egypt
4
Romania scrambles jets as aerial targets detected near Ukraine border, defense ministry says

Romania scrambles jets as aerial targets detected near Ukraine border, defen...

Romania

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Speeds Up Innovation, but Sustainability Still Needs Human Judgment

Can Digital Twins Keep Cities Moving When Transport Systems Fail?

Paperless Prescriptions, Persistent Doubts: The Trust Gap in Digital Health

From Fast Routes to Safe Shelters: Rethinking Humanitarian Supply-Chain Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026