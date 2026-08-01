Peruvian ex-president Humala released from prison after court overturns conviction
Peru's Constitutional Court has overturned the 15-year money laundering conviction of former President Ollanta Humala, leading to his release from prison.
- Country:
- Peru
Former Peruvian President Ollanta Humala was released from prison on Friday evening after Peru's Constitutional Court overturned his 15-year money laundering conviction.
Humala, who was serving his sentence at a special detention facility that houses several of Peru's jailed former leaders, had been convicted last year over receiving illicit campaign contributions from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht, now known as Novonor, during his successful 2011 presidential campaign.