Peruvian ex-president Humala released from prison after court overturns conviction

Former ​Peruvian ‌President Ollanta Humala ​was released from ‌prison on Friday evening after Peru's Constitutional Court overturned his ‌15-year money laundering conviction.

Humala, ‌who was serving his sentence at a special ⁠detention facility ​that ⁠houses several of Peru's ⁠jailed former leaders, had been ​convicted last year over ⁠receiving illicit campaign contributions from ⁠Brazilian ​construction giant Odebrecht, now known as Novonor, ⁠during his successful 2011 ⁠presidential campaign.