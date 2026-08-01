Tanker struck by projectile off Oman, UKMTO says

A tanker was struck by an unknown projectile off the coast of Oman, near the Strait of Hormuz, but no casualties or environmental damage have been reported.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2026 08:47 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 08:47 IST
Tanker struck by projectile off Oman, UKMTO says
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  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

‌A tanker ​was struck by an ‌unknown projectile about 11 nautical miles northeast of Lima, Oman, leaving ‌it not under command ‌after the engine room was damaged, the United Kingdom Maritime ⁠Trade ​Operations ⁠agency said on Saturday.

UKMTO said there ⁠were "no reported casualties or environmental ​impact" from the incident. Lima is ⁠on Oman's Musandam Peninsula ⁠at ​the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, a ⁠strategic shipping chokepoint linking the Gulf ⁠with ⁠the Gulf of Oman.

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