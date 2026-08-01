Tanker struck by projectile off Oman, UKMTO says
A tanker was struck by an unknown projectile off the coast of Oman, near the Strait of Hormuz, but no casualties or environmental damage have been reported.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A tanker was struck by an unknown projectile about 11 nautical miles northeast of Lima, Oman, leaving it not under command after the engine room was damaged, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said on Saturday.
UKMTO said there were "no reported casualties or environmental impact" from the incident. Lima is on Oman's Musandam Peninsula at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic shipping chokepoint linking the Gulf with the Gulf of Oman.