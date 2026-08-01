Blanche confirmation vote scheduled for Tuesday after Trump says 'weaponization' fund is dead

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a meeting on Tuesday to consider Todd Blanche's nomination for attorney general, after President Donald Trump said his $1.8 billion "anti-weaponization" fund was dead despite his support for it.

Blanche's nomination had been stalled by a clash with fellow Republicans, who withheld support while ‌seeking written assurances that the Justice Department would not establish the fund, which critics said could benefit Trump's allies. "It is dead, but I wish it weren't, to be honest with you. I think people were horribly treated, horribly abused," Trump said during a cabinet meeting on Friday, one day after threatening to withdraw the nomination until next year after two key opposing senators leave office. "I'd like to see them compensated ‌for the pain." He urged Republican senators to confirm Blanche and warned that they "will never get anybody like him." Trump also took aim at Senator John Cornyn for blocking the nomination, saying the Texas ‌Republican supported Blanche until Trump endorsed Cornyn's primary challenger. "I’d be upset also," Trump said. "I fully understand it. He shouldn't be that way. I shouldn't be that way."

Critics have derided it as a slush fund that would reward Trump supporters with taxpayer money. Blanche has previously told senators that the fund was dead, but has so far not agreed to put that in writing. Earlier on Friday, Trump defended Blanche in a social media post, calling for his confirmation and referring to the fund ⁠in the present ​tense. Tillis said Trump's post indicated he thought it was operational. "The ⁠president made it clear today that the so-called Anti-Weaponization Fund is still alive, which is exactly why we are attempting to formally end it," Tillis said in a post on X. His office did not immediately respond to a request ⁠for comment about Trump's statement that the fund was dead. Tillis said he would keep working to break the impasse and blamed "an incompetent personal advisor" to Trump for standing in the way of a settlement.

Cornyn and Tillis, whose Senate ​terms end in early January, were closer to an agreement after meeting with Blanche late Thursday afternoon, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition ⁠of anonymity. Blanche, Trump's former personal lawyer who was named acting attorney general in April, has also met with Republican Senator John Curtis. Despite the standoff, Blanche may not need Senate confirmation to effectively serve out Trump's term, given that acting officials can serve as ⁠long ​as their nomination is pending in the Senate and their nomination is not formally rejected or withdrawn. The "anti-weaponization" fund was crafted as part of a legal settlement between Trump and the Justice Department to resolve his $10 billion lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service over allegedly mishandling his tax records, but it was put on hold amid opposition from congressional Republicans.

The fund could benefit Trump allies who have said ⁠they were unfairly targeted by the federal government for their involvement in the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol after Trump lost his re-election bid in 2020. Cornyn and Tillis also object ⁠to an IRS deal that would prevent tax audits ⁠of Trump and his associates. Trump wrote that the fund "will not benefit me, but rather the great American Patriots who were hunted down like dogs and whose lives were unfairly and illegally destroyed." Tillis said those who attacked law enforcement should still be in prison and should not get a check ‌from the federal government.