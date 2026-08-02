Geely Automobile announces unaudited July sales up 5% year on year

‌Hong Kong-listed ​Chinese carmaker Geely Automobile ‌Holdings announced on Sunday that its unaudited ‌July sales rose ‌5% compared to the same period last ⁠year.

In ​a ⁠filing to the Hong ⁠Kong stock exchange, ​the company put its ⁠sales, including the Zeekr ⁠brand, ​at 250,161 units, up ⁠from 237,717 last year.