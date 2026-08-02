Geely Automobile announces unaudited July sales up 5% year on year

Geely Automobile Holdings reported a 5% increase in unaudited July sales, reaching 250,161 units, up from 237,717 units in the same period last year.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 02-08-2026 15:59 IST
Geely Automobile announces unaudited July sales up 5% year on year
  • Country:
  • China

‌Hong Kong-listed ​Chinese carmaker Geely Automobile ‌Holdings announced on Sunday that its unaudited ‌July sales rose ‌5% compared to the same period last ⁠year.

In ​a ⁠filing to the Hong ⁠Kong stock exchange, ​the company put its ⁠sales, including the Zeekr ⁠brand, ​at 250,161 units, up ⁠from 237,717 last year.

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