True Hope Foundation delivers 1000 relief kits to flood-affected families in Assam, reaching more than 2,000 people

As devastating floods continue to disrupt lives across Assam, Jodhpur based True Hope Foundation has completed a major phase of its emergency relief campaign, distributing more than 1000 relief kits and raising over ₹16 lakh to support families affected by the disaster. With the support of generous donors, True Hope Foundation stood with flood-affected families from the very beginning, ensuring that immediate relief reached those in urgent need.

The floods left thousands of families without access to food, safe drinking water, healthcare, and basic hygiene essentials. Responding swiftly, the Foundation's ground team reached affected communities with relief materials designed to address the immediate health and sanitation challenges that arise during floods. The Foundation distributed 1000 relief kits containing life-saving essentials such as mosquito nets, mosquito-repellent dhoop, sanitary pads, anti-itch cream, antacids, Dettol, Savlon, and other critical hygiene and medical supplies. These kits helped protect vulnerable families from water-borne diseases, infections, and other health risks commonly associated with flood situations.

With the support of donors from across the country, the initiative has already benefited more than 2,000 people, providing relief, dignity, and hope to families struggling to rebuild their lives after the devastating floods. "At True Hope Foundation, disaster response is not just about delivering relief it's about reaching people when they need us the most. From rapid mobilization to on-ground distribution of essential supplies, our focus is on ensuring timely, transparent, and dignified support for every affected family. Assam is another example of our commitment to standing with communities in times of crisis, and we will continue strengthening our disaster response efforts across India with the support of our donors, volunteers, and partners," said Dhaval Darji, Founder- TrueHope Foundation

While significant relief has reached many communities, the crisis is far from over. Several flood-affected families continue to require food, medicines, hygiene supplies, and rehabilitation support. True Hope Foundation is continuing its flood relief campaign and invites individuals, corporate partners, and CSR leaders to join the effort to reach more families in need. According to the foundation, True Hope Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to supporting vulnerable communities through medical crowdfunding, disaster relief, education, animal welfare, and other humanitarian initiatives. Through transparent fundraising and rapid on-ground response, the Foundation connects compassionate donors with verified causes, creating meaningful impact across India. (ANI)