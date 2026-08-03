Iran says no current talks with U.S.

Iran is in talks with Oman over a temporary safe route through the Strait of Hormuz, but an agreement is contingent on US "aggression" ceasing.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 12:56 IST
Iran says no current talks with U.S.
Esmaeil Baghaei
  • Country:
  • Iran

​Iran ​is not ‌currently holding ​talks with the United ‌States and is now in discussions with ‌Oman over a temporary safe ‌route through the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Foreign ⁠Ministry ​spokesperson ⁠Esmaeil Baghaei said on ⁠Monday.

Baghaei added that reaching ​an agreement with Oman ⁠is not sufficient to ⁠reopen ​the strait, as the situation ⁠will remain unchanged while U.S. "aggression" ⁠continues.

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