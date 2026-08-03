Iran says no current talks with U.S.

​Iran ​is not ‌currently holding ​talks with the United ‌States and is now in discussions with ‌Oman over a temporary safe ‌route through the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Foreign ⁠Ministry ​spokesperson ⁠Esmaeil Baghaei said on ⁠Monday.

Baghaei added that reaching ​an agreement with Oman ⁠is not sufficient to ⁠reopen ​the strait, as the situation ⁠will remain unchanged while U.S. "aggression" ⁠continues.