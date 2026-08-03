Iran says no current talks with U.S.
Iran is in talks with Oman over a temporary safe route through the Strait of Hormuz, but an agreement is contingent on US "aggression" ceasing.
- Country:
- Iran
Iran is not currently holding talks with the United States and is now in discussions with Oman over a temporary safe route through the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday.
Baghaei added that reaching an agreement with Oman is not sufficient to reopen the strait, as the situation will remain unchanged while U.S. "aggression" continues.
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