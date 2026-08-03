AstraZeneca shares tumble 7% after reported Bristol Myers talks

AstraZeneca shares plummeted 7% after reports of preliminary talks with Bristol Myers Squibb, sparking investor and analyst concerns over the strategic logic of a potential $400 billion merger.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 12:46 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 12:46 IST
AstraZeneca shares tumble 7% after reported Bristol Myers talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

​AstraZeneca shares tumbled ‌7% in early ​trading on Monday following reports of talks between the European pharmaceutical ‌giant and U.S.-based Bristol Myers Squibb, baffling investors and analysts.

A person familiar with the matter told Reuters that the ‌two held preliminary talks about a possible combination, potentially creating ‌one of the world's biggest pharmaceutical companies with a combined value of nearly $400 billion, confirming an earlier report by the Financial Times. Investors ⁠and ​analysts questioned ⁠the strategic logic of the possible tie-up, saying Britain's biggest drugmaker ⁠had little obvious need for a transformative acquisition despite potential financial ​benefits.

"A combination with Bristol does not make strategic or financial ⁠sense," said Markus Manns, portfolio manager at Union Investment, an AstraZeneca ⁠shareholder. "Many ​past mega-mergers have destroyed value and there is no apparent need for Astra to do it." As of ⁠Friday, AstraZeneca had a market capitalization of $264.11 billion while ⁠Bristol Myers ⁠was valued at $133.41 billion.

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 2-Iran threatens to strike other nations' energy fields if US launches fresh attacks

WRAPUP 2-Iran threatens to strike other nations' energy fields if US launche...

Iran
2
EXCLUSIVE-Japan to announce Tokyo, Washington took joint action on yen, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-Japan to announce Tokyo, Washington took joint action on yen, sour...

Japan
3
WRAPUP 3-Trump says he will hold off on fresh Iran attack in hope of quick deal

WRAPUP 3-Trump says he will hold off on fresh Iran attack in hope of quick d...

United States
4
Athletics-Kerr caps 'great two weeks' with Commonwealth Games gold on home soil

Athletics-Kerr caps 'great two weeks' with Commonwealth Games gold on home s...

United Kingdom

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Digital Finance Keep Factories Running Through the Next Global Shock?

Future Pandemics Need Research Networks Ready Before Crisis Strikes: Here's Why

The Governance–Reality Gap Derailing Africa’s Digital Transformation

Liberia's Recovery Is Real, but Financing the Next Growth Phase Remains the Biggest Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026