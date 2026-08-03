​AstraZeneca shares tumbled ‌7% in early ​trading on Monday following reports of talks between the European pharmaceutical ‌giant and U.S.-based Bristol Myers Squibb, baffling investors and analysts.

A person familiar with the matter told Reuters that the ‌two held preliminary talks about a possible combination, potentially creating ‌one of the world's biggest pharmaceutical companies with a combined value of nearly $400 billion, confirming an earlier report by the Financial Times. Investors ⁠and ​analysts questioned ⁠the strategic logic of the possible tie-up, saying Britain's biggest drugmaker ⁠had little obvious need for a transformative acquisition despite potential financial ​benefits.

"A combination with Bristol does not make strategic or financial ⁠sense," said Markus Manns, portfolio manager at Union Investment, an AstraZeneca ⁠shareholder. "Many ​past mega-mergers have destroyed value and there is no apparent need for Astra to do it." As of ⁠Friday, AstraZeneca had a market capitalization of $264.11 billion while ⁠Bristol Myers ⁠was valued at $133.41 billion.