OPEC+ approves 188,000 barrels/day production increase for September

OPEC+ has approved an increase in oil production of around 188,000 barrels per day (bpd) for September 2026, as the producer group reaffirmed its commitment to supporting stability in the global oil market.

ANI | Updated: 03-08-2026 13:42 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 13:42 IST
OPEC+ approves 188,000 barrels/day production increase for September
Representative Image (Photo- OPEC). Image Credit: ANI

OPEC+ has approved an increase in oil production of around 188,000 barrels per day (bpd) for September 2026, as the producer group reaffirmed its commitment to supporting stability in the global oil market. In an official statement, the seven OPEC+ countries that had previously announced additional voluntary production adjustments in April and November 2023 said they reviewed global market conditions and the outlook before taking the decision.

The participating countries - Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman - agreed to implement a production adjustment of 188,000 barrels per day in September 2026 from the additional voluntary production cuts announced in April 2023. The group said the production adjustment is aimed at supporting oil market stability while also allowing participating countries to accelerate compensation for earlier overproduction.

"The seven participating countries decided to implement a production adjustment of 188 thousand barrels per day from the additional voluntary adjustments announced in April 2023. This adjustment will be implemented in September 2026," the statement said. The seven countries also reiterated their commitment to fully comply with the Declaration of Cooperation, including the additional voluntary production adjustments that continue to be monitored by the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC).

They further confirmed their intention to fully compensate for any overproduced volumes since January 2024, underscoring their commitment to maintaining agreed production targets. According to the statement, the production increase will also provide participating countries with an opportunity to accelerate their compensation plans while maintaining overall market discipline.

The seven OPEC+ members stressed that they remain committed to supporting stability in the global oil market amid evolving market conditions. "The seven OPEC+ countries reiterated their collective commitment to achieve full conformity with the Declaration of Cooperation, including the additional voluntary production adjustments that will be monitored by the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC)," the statement said.

OPEC+ said it will continue to hold monthly meetings to assess global oil market conditions and review production policy. The group's next meeting is scheduled to be held on September 6, 2026. (ANI)

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