Rhine water levels up slightly from record lows but more falls expected
Water levels on the German section of the Rhine River have slightly increased from record lows, but further drops are forecast, posing ongoing challenges for cargo vessels.
- Country:
- Germany
Water levels on the river Rhine in Germany have risen slightly from around record lows last week, the country’s inland navigation agency said on Monday, but more falls are expected and serious problems for cargo vessels remain.
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