Newcastle United have signed Czech goalkeeper ​Lukas Hornicek on a five-year ​deal from Portuguese club Braga, ‌the ​Premier League side said on Monday. The 24-year-old, who made his senior international debut in May, signed ‌for a reported fee of €30.6 million ($35.26 million)

"The last few days have been an emotional rollercoaster from when I first heard about the move and now I'm ‌so happy to be here," Hornicek said in a statement. "It's a brilliant ‌opportunity in a new league, which I'm very excited about. From the very first moment I arrived here, I received a fantastic welcome and really felt the warmth of ⁠the ​club. Everyone has ⁠been brilliant in helping me settle in.

"I know Newcastle is a huge football city, with ⁠52,000 fans at St. James' Park creating an incredible atmosphere and pushing the team ​every game. I can't wait to play in front of them." Hornicek ⁠arrives after a strong campaign with Braga, helping them reach the Europa League semi-finals, keeping ⁠seven ​clean sheets - the most by any goalkeeper in the competition.

He joined Braga on loan from Czech club Pardubice in 2019 before making the ⁠move permanent and establishing himself as first-choice goalkeeper in 2025. Hornicek earned a call-up ⁠to the Czech ⁠squad for the World Cup in North America but did not feature as they exited in the group stage. ($1 = ‌0.8678 ‌euros)