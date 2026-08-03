India Has Nearly Banked Every Village; Now It Must Make Access Work

India has brought a banking outlet within five kilometres of 99.92% of its inhabited villages, closing most of the country's physical access gap. According to information given by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in the Lok Sabha, 600,868 of India's 601,328 inhabited villages are now covered through a bank branch, business correspondent or India Post Payments Bank centre.

The scale of the achievement is striking. As of July 17, 2026, India's banking network included more than 1.81 lakh branches, 17.36 lakh business correspondents and 1.65 lakh India Post Payments Bank centres. However, the numbers also reveal a shift in the financial-inclusion debate. Now, the key question is whether people can use those services regularly, obtain suitable credit, resolve problems and conduct digital transactions without being exposed to fraud.

The Last-Mile Map Is Almost Complete

India has not pursued universal access through conventional bank branches alone. It has built a layered delivery system in which branches operate alongside business correspondents and postal banking centres. Business correspondents allow banks to provide selected services in places where opening and maintaining a full branch may not be commercially viable. India Post Payments Bank centres extend the network further by using the reach of the postal system. Together, these channels have helped reduce the distance that rural residents must travel to access formal finance.

Regulation has also encouraged expansion. The Reserve Bank of India allows commercial banks, small finance banks, payments banks, local area banks and regional rural banks to open branches without prior approval, provided that 25% are located in unbanked rural areas.

The State Level Bankers' Committees and Union Territory Level Bankers' Committees oversee the continuing rollout of outlets in uncovered areas in consultation with governments, banks and other stakeholders. Banks assess proposals against RBI instructions, their business plans and commercial viability.

The last consideration exposes a continuing tension. Universal financial access is a public-policy objective, but individual outlets must operate within commercial and operational constraints. A village may fall within the required five-kilometre radius and still face interrupted connectivity, limited cash availability or an outlet offering fewer services than a full branch.

Near-universal geographic coverage is therefore a major foundation, not the final measure of inclusion. The harder test is whether the network remains dependable enough for people to trust and use it.

Jan Dhan Must Move Beyond Account Numbers

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana has given India's inclusion drive extraordinary scale. As of July 17, 2026, the country had 58.77 crore PMJDY accounts with a combined balance of ₹3,12,414 crore. These accounts can connect households to savings services, government transfers and the wider financial system. Their reach demonstrates how far formal banking has expanded among people who were historically underserved.

However, account ownership does not automatically mean active financial participation. The number of accounts does not show how frequently they are used, whether account holders can access cash when needed, how balances are distributed or whether customers have progressed to appropriate savings and credit products.

Meaningful inclusion begins when an account becomes useful in everyday life. Customers must be able to make deposits and withdrawals, understand the terms of services, receive assistance when transactions fail and resolve complaints without prohibitive delays.

India's next financial-inclusion indicators will therefore need to measure quality as well as scale. Account activity, outlet reliability, service availability and grievance resolution may reveal more about the strength of the system than coverage percentages alone.

Farm Credit Is Moving From Counters to Code

Agricultural finance is undergoing a parallel transformation as loan processing and beneficiary verification move onto digital platforms. The Jan Samarth Portal has been established as a single platform connecting government-sponsored loan and subsidy schemes. It is intended to enable applicants to seek loans and receive decisions through digital evaluation of their information.

Other initiatives include an electronic know-your-customer application developed by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, KRISHIKA from the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and digital applications developed by banks. These systems support beneficiary identification, outreach, application processing and monitoring.

The Kisan Rin Portal, launched in September 2023, uses Aadhaar-based verification and facilitates faster settlement of claims under the Modified Interest Subvention Scheme for loans obtained through Kisan Credit Cards. This digital architecture could reduce paperwork, improve coordination and make it easier to track applications. It could also help limit delays caused by fragmented records and repeated verification requirements.

However, digital credit systems create their own barriers. Farmers may face weak internet connectivity, inaccurate records or difficulty navigating online procedures. A mismatch in identity or beneficiary information could delay an application rather than accelerate it. The real measure of progress will not be how many portals are created, but whether farmers receive suitable loans on time, whether rejected applicants understand the reasons, and whether errors can be corrected through accessible grievance mechanisms.

Digital Banking Will Stand or Fall on Trust

The expansion of digital finance has made cybersecurity a core part of financial inclusion rather than a separate technical issue. The government and RBI have introduced a range of measures to protect digital transactions. The India Digital Payment Intelligence Corporation has been set up to share real-time fraud intelligence and alerts with banks and financial institutions using artificial intelligence, machine learning and big-data analytics.

RBI's Master Directions on Digital Payment Security Controls, issued in February 2021, require banks to implement minimum security standards across internet banking, mobile banking and card payments. RBI has also launched MuleHunter, an AI-based tool designed to identify money-mule accounts used to receive or transfer fraud proceeds.

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre analyses digital lending applications, while citizens can report cyber incidents and illegal loan apps through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal and the 1930 helpline. RBI and banks are also running awareness campaigns through text messages, radio and electronic banking awareness and training programmes.

These protections are increasingly important because first-time and inexperienced digital users may be especially vulnerable to impersonation, deceptive lending applications and unauthorised transactions. Financial loss is only one consequence. A fraud incident can also destroy confidence in formal banking and push customers back toward cash or informal channels.

Artificial intelligence can help detect suspicious patterns, but technology alone cannot guarantee safety. Effective protection also requires rapid complaint handling, coordination between institutions, clear liability rules and practical assistance for victims.

India is close to removing physical distance as a barrier to banking. Its next challenge is more demanding: converting proximity into reliable financial participation. It will require functioning outlets, active accounts, timely agricultural credit and a digital system that people trust. Near-universal coverage is an important achievement, but the success of India's inclusion drive will ultimately be judged not by how close citizens live to a banking point, but by what that access enables them to do.