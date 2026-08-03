Tennis-Philippines' Eala beats Pegula to win first WTA title in Washington

Alexandra Eala dismantled top seed Jessica Pegula ​4-6 6-4 6-0 after the weather-hit ​Washington Open final resumed on Monday, ‌completing ​a remarkable comeback to become the first player from the Philippines to win a WTA Tour-level singles title.

The 21-year-old resumed play ‌on Monday trailing by a set but leading 2-1 in the second after Sunday's final started nearly three hours late and was later suspended overnight because of persistent rain. "I feel so much ‌love. My first chance at a title knowing it won't be the last and ‌already having achieved this milestone for my career," Eala said on court. "I knew whatever happened after this match would have already been a win for me."

Pegula, chasing a third Washington title after lifting the trophy in 2019 ⁠and ​2021, was unable to ⁠stop the momentum swinging decisively in Eala's favour. The Filipina won 10 of the 13 games played after the ⁠restart, securing the second set before racing through the decider behind a dominant left-handed serve and fearless ​baseline hitting that drew increasingly vocal support from a partisan crowd despite Pegula playing ⁠on home soil.

@I want to congratulate Alex on an amazing tournament," world number three Pegula said. "To see how far ⁠you've ​come over the last couple of years when we first played, to see the amazing fans that follow you every place you go, it's not fun to play against ⁠but I think it's amazing."

The victory extended Eala's winning streak against top-10 opponents to five ⁠matches following victories over ⁠Elena Rybakina, Elina Svitolina, twice, and Iga Swiatek. The breakthrough title will propel Eala to a career-high world number 20 when the new WTA ‌rankings are ‌released.