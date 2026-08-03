Amazon, Godrej, win big at Bombay Chamber Inclusion Awards 2026

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3: The 190-year-old Bombay Chamber of Commerce & Industry announced the winners of the fourth edition of the Bombay Chamber Inclusion Awards 2026 at a glittering Nite last evening at ITC Grand Central Parel Mumbai, With Deloitte as its Knowledge Partner for the Awards, the Chamber reinforced its continued commitment to fostering a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion within corporate India.

Amazon Seller Services Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd and Godrej Properties Ltd won the Marquee Best of the Best Award. Other leading organisations who won included Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Deutsche Bank Group, India, The New India Assurance Company Limited, Oil India ltd, HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, The Indian Hotels Company Limited. In the MSME sector Harkesh Rubber LLP, The Vits Kamats Group, HAB Pharmaceuticals & Research Ltd and Ubisoft India Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. This year the Awards were segmented sectorwise - Tech, Media & Telecom; BFSI; Consumer & Life Sciences; Energy, Resources & Industrials; and MSME. In his Welcome Address at the Awards, Rajiv Anand, immediate past President, Bombay Chamber, and MD & CEO, IndusInd Bank Ltd said, "When the Bombay Chamber instituted these Awards four years ago, we did so with a clear conviction: that inclusion is not an act of charity, nor a compliance requirement -- it is a strategic imperative for building stronger businesses, resilient institutions, and a more equitable society. Today, as we gather for the fourth edition, it is heartening to see how this vision has grown into a vibrant community of changemakers who are proving that inclusive organisations are also more resilient, innovative and future-ready."

The Awards Nite saw two powerhouse panel discussions. The Inclusion Dialogue was led by Meenakshi Priyam, Chair, DEI Committee, Bombay Chamber & SVP and Head of HR, Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd had Rajiv Anand; P.D. Singh, CEO - India & South Asia, Standard Chartered Bank and Sathish Gopalaiah, President, Consulting Business, Deloitte South Asia as the panelists. Singh, who was on the Jury panel for the Awards pointed out that, "The most inspiring part of this journey was seeing organisations move beyond good intentions to measurable business impact. Inclusion today is not a social initiative--it is a business priority." Gopalaiah, who was also on the Jury panel, observed, "Organisations are moving beyond accommodating diversity to integrating inclusion into innovation, culture and competitive advantage. That is where the real transformation begins." The second panel brought together two extraordinary people who through their work, have challenged perceptions and broken barriers. Zainab Patel is an independent DEIB consultant, social entrepreneur, and plays a visible role in India's transgender rights movement. Alina Alam, winner of the National Award for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and a four time TedX speaker, is the founder CEO of Mitti Cafe, the world's largest chain of cafes (including one at the Mumbai International Airport), managed by physical, intellectual & psychiatric disabilities. The conversation touched on challenging norms in DEI, the importance of sustained inclusion beyond individual leaders, and addressing disability in perceptions.

Welcoming delegates to the Bombay Chamber Inclusion Forum 2026 which was held prior to the Awards, Meenakshi Priyam, Chair, DEI Committee, Bombay Chamber & SVP and Head of HR, Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, "Belonging is at the heart of inclusion. It is that feeling of longing to be in a place because it allows you to be your authentic self. When people truly belong, they are empowered to contribute, grow, and succeed. The Bombay Chamber Inclusion Awards celebrate organisations that have moved beyond measuring representation to creating workplaces where every individual feels valued, heard, and empowered to contribute. May our community of inclusion continue to grow--bringing together leaders, organisations, and changemakers committed to building workplaces where everyone can belong, express themselves, and thrive." The Inclusion Forum also celebrated the successful completion of the third edition of the Bombay Chamber Mentoring for Enrichment (ME) Program--another milestone in the Chamber's commitment to developing and empowering women professionals and allies through mentorship. This year, the ME program brought together 36 mentor-mentee pairs, each embarking on a journey of learning, collaboration, and professional growth. They were felicitated at the Forum.

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