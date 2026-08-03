Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

AstraZeneca investors balk at $400 billion Bristol Myers tie-up reports

AstraZeneca investors punished the drugmaker on Monday over reports of ​merger talks with U.S. rival Bristol Myers Squibb about forming what would become one of the world's ​biggest pharmaceutical firms with a combined value of nearly $400 billion. Shares in AstraZeneca were ‌down ​some 6% at 1230 GMT, the second-biggest drop on the FTSE 100 index, as investors and analysts said Britain's biggest drugmaker had little need for a transformative acquisition despite potential cost benefits. Bristol Myers shares were up about 5% in U.S. premarket trading.

Australia confirms first mass death of seabirds from H5N1 bird flu

Australia warned on Monday against the risk ‌of a wider spread of H5N1 bird flu after its first mass mortality episode among seabirds killed about 50 greater crested terns off the coast south of Adelaide. However, there is no evidence yet of the virus on Australia's farms, many of which have locked down to safeguard poultry flocks since it was first detected in June.

Sandoz agrees $450 million settlement with 43 US states over antitrust claims

Swiss generic drugmaker Sandoz said on Monday that it has entered into a $450 million settlement agreement with 43 ‌U.S. states and territories to resolve litigations concerning alleged anti-competitive conduct in the U.S. market for generic medicines. Under the agreement, the firm's U.S subsidiary is to pay a total of $400 million over seven years starting from 2027, with an ‌additional payment of approximately $50 million to states that settled earlier, Sandoz said.

Supernus, Indivior merge to strengthen neuroscience drug portfolio

Supernus Pharmaceuticals and Indivior Pharmaceuticals said on Monday they had agreed to an all-stock merger that would create a company with about $2.2 billion in annual revenue and a portfolio of medicines for neurological, psychiatric and addiction-related conditions. Shares of Supernus were up over 20% and Indivior shares were nearly 10% higher in premarket trading.

Curium deepens radiopharma heft with up to $8 billion deal for Lantheus

Radiopharmaceutical company Curium has agreed to buy peer Lantheus Holdings in a deal worth up to $8 billion, as ⁠the private equity-backed firm ​looks to expand its footprint in the fast-growing sector. Radiopharmaceuticals use ⁠radioactive compounds to diagnose and treat diseases such as cancer and have become one of the hottest areas in healthcare dealmaking.

For GLP-1 users, the in-store clothes shopping trip is back

Nora Nye, 58, is refreshing her wardrobe as she sizes down for the first time in over three ⁠decades after losing 80 pounds on weight-loss drug Mounjaro. Earlier this year, the Denver bankruptcy lawyer walked into a Macy's and found herself overwhelmed. "Retailers are going to have to be ready for an influx of people getting into those sizes, but also needing help with ​it because we just don't know where to go," said Nye, who started taking the drug 19 months ago after a diabetes diagnosis.

GSK India first-quarter profit rises on steady vaccine demand

Vaccine maker GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals reported ⁠a 15.7% rise in first-quarter profit on Monday, aided by stable demand across its vaccine and drug portfolio, including respiratory and specialty medicines. Here are some more details:

AstraZeneca held talks with Bristol Myers Squibb on $400 billion megadeal, source says

AstraZeneca Plc and Bristol Myers Squibb held preliminary discussions about a possible combination that would ⁠create ​one of the world's biggest pharmaceutical companies with a combined value of nearly $400 billion, according to a person familiar with the situation. The Financial Times first reported the news. Reuters could not determine whether the talks are ongoing.

Latigo, BlossomHill launch US IPOs as biotech listings rebound

Drug developers Latigo Biotherapeutics and BlossomHill Therapeutics launched their U.S. initial public offerings on Monday riding the wave of biotech listings. Biotech IPOs are tapping renewed capital flows, but the rally could stall if continuing Middle East ⁠tensions fuel inflation, keep interest rates higher for longer and raise funding costs for cash-hungry drug developers.

KKR to take medical equipment maker Integer Holdings private in $5.7 billion deal

Private equity giant KKR will take Integer Holdings private in an all-cash ⁠deal valued at about $5.7 billion, the medical-device outsourcing firm said on ⁠Monday. Shares of Plano, Texas-based Integer Holdings rose 2.4% in premarket trading.

Analysis-Obesity battle heats up again as Novo claws way back into race with Lilly

Novo Nordisk investors have found little cause for optimism during a bruising two-year period of profit warnings, leadership upheaval and a sliding share price as rival Eli Lilly streaked ahead. Now they may have reason for ‌hope. Despite Novo having lost ground in injectable ‌GLP-1s in recent years, the Danish obesity drugmaker is getting a boost from its new Wegovy weight-loss pill that is ​holding onto its lead against Lilly's more recently launched Foundayo.