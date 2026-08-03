Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Ted Lasso' returns ​to the pitch with a new challenge ​on Apple TV

The Emmy-winning, feel-good soccer comedy "Ted ‌Lasso" returns ​this week to Apple TV for a fourth season. This time, the folksy American coach heads back to London to help a team of female ‌athletes believe in their own greatness. Lasso brings his unfailing optimism as he takes command of AFC Richmond's Lady Greyhounds, a second-division squad facing challenges familiar in women's sports. For starters, they have a smaller budget than the men's Premier ‌League team, and a cramped locker room they must share part of the week.

Ariana Grande to step ‌away from public eye, People reports

Ariana Grande will step away from the public eye after her current tour ends next month, People magazine reported, citing a representative who said the U.S. pop star's "public-facing work" had subjected her to "endless, ongoing public scrutiny". Grande has also ⁠withdrawn ​from a planned revival of ⁠Stephen Sondheim's "Sunday in the Park with George", which is due to open at London's Barbican Centre in summer 2027.

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' ⁠opens to a huge $927 million global box office

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" brought in a blockbuster $927 million in worldwide ticket sales, ​including $355 million in the United States and Canada, to deliver the second most lucrative opening weekend of ⁠all time for a film, both domestically and globally. The movie, which marks actor Tom Holland's fourth outing as the web-slinging superhero, depicts Peter ⁠Parker fighting ​crime in a world that has forgotten he is Spider-Man. Zendaya co-stars as MJ, the love of Parker's life. Audiences returned for a film that was grounded in Parker's struggles with loneliness and his pursuit ⁠of human connection.

Massive Attack band says Singapore police detained, questioned them after concert

The British band Massive Attack said ⁠its members were detained ⁠by Singapore police and "isolated and separately questioned" after the two performers raised a Palestinian flag at their concert in the city-state last Wednesday. In a statement posted on Instagram on ‌Sunday, the ‌band said they were "surprised and disappointed" that the entire ​band was detained and questioned.