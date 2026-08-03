Jindal Stainless reports 10.5% YoY rise in Q1FY27 revenue at Rs 11,279 crore, PAT rises 7.6%

Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) on Monday announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, reporting a resilient performance amid supply chain disruptions and evolving global trade conditions. The company's consolidated net revenue stood at Rs 11,279 crore in Q1FY27, registering a year-on-year growth of 10.5 per cent. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 1.5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,329 crore, while Profit After Tax (PAT) rose 7.6 per cent to Rs 769 crore.

The company reported finished goods sales volume of 5,80,805 metric tonnes during the quarter. Consolidated net debt stood at Rs 2,950 crore, with a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14x. JSL said the performance was supported by healthy demand across key end-use sectors, including mobility, infrastructure, manufacturing and consumer segments. The automotive segment continued to remain a strong growth driver, while special-grade volumes also increased during the quarter. Sales to the white goods segment and metro rail projects witnessed healthy growth, while demand from the railway sector remained steady on the back of enhanced coach production plans by Indian Railways.

The company also secured orders for specialised stainless steel grades across the power, oil and gas sectors. Its Special Product Division, comprising mint, blade steel, precision strips and coin blanks, continued its sequential growth momentum. JSL said the quarter was marked by operational challenges arising from geopolitical disruptions, including constraints in the availability of industrial gases due to the Middle East crisis. The company mitigated the impact by increasing the use of piped natural gas to offset limited availability of propane and LPG, though production was temporarily moderated across manufacturing facilities.

Exports remained stable despite a challenging global environment, with exports accounting for 11 per cent of the overall sales mix in Q1FY27, compared to 9 per cent in Q1FY26. The company expanded opportunities in markets such as South Korea, Japan and Brazil while maintaining its presence in Europe and the US. On sustainability initiatives, JSL reduced greenhouse gas emission intensity at its Hisar facility by 12 per cent, bringing Scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity down to 0.65 tCO₂e per tonne compared to 0.74 tCO₂e per tonne in the corresponding period last year. The company also commissioned an energy-efficient centrifugal compressor and waste heat recovery systems at the facility.

The company expanded its Jindal Saathi initiative to kitchenware and sinks categories, taking the total partner network to 198 partners in Q1FY27. The Jindal Saathi Loyalty Programme crossed 1,00,000 registered fabricators and retailers, achieving over 5.2 lakh QR scans per month. JSL Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said the first quarter of FY27 witnessed an exceptionally dynamic operating environment marked by supply chain disruptions and changing global trade conditions.

"Despite these challenges, our domestic business remained resilient, aided by our focus on key user segments, enhanced offering of value-added products, operational excellence and disciplined execution," Jindal said. He added that India's stainless steel consumption continues to present a significant long-term growth opportunity, driven by infrastructure expansion, manufacturing and urbanisation, while the company remains focused on premiumising its product portfolio, strengthening customer partnerships, expanding global presence and enhancing manufacturing competitiveness. (ANI)