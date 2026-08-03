A First for India: Vimal Wellness Launches India's First 30ml Extra Virgin Olive Oil Pouch, Exclusively on Zepto

VMPL New Delhi [India], August 3: Vimal Wellness is betting that the biggest thing standing between Indian kitchens and Extra Virgin Olive Oil is not taste or health awareness--it's the size of the bottle. Its answer is a 30ml pouch, priced at ₹50, designed to let consumers experience authentic Spanish Extra Virgin Olive Oil without the commitment of purchasing a full-sized bottle.

Marking an industry first, Vimal Wellness has introduced India's first 30ml Extra Virgin Olive Oil pouch, launching exclusively on Zepto . Imported directly from Spain, the innovative single-use pack offers approximately two servings and is designed to make premium olive oil more accessible and convenient for Indian consumers. A Familiar Name Enters a New Category

Vimal Healthy Oils has spent more than thirty years earning a place in Indian kitchens. Over the past three decades, consumer preferences, health trends and the edible oil market have evolved significantly. Through it all, one thing has remained unchanged--the trust millions of Indian households continue to place in Vimal Oil's name. Now, through Vimal Wellness--its wellness-focused brand and a growing name in India's premium cold-pressed and gourmet oils category--the brand is expanding that legacy into Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Rather than simply introducing another premium product, Vimal Wellness is rethinking how consumers discover and experience the category. Rather than asking consumers to make a significant upfront purchase, the 30ml pouch is designed to make authentic Extra Virgin Olive Oil easy to discover, experience and adopt.

The Problem Nobody Was Solving Extra Virgin Olive Oil has occupied an odd space in Indian kitchens for years. It's respected -- most people know it is considered healthier than many alternatives -- but it's rarely used daily. Yet in India, it continues to occupy a niche position--respected for its quality but used sparingly, often reserved for salads or continental dishes instead of becoming a regular part of everyday cooking.

Two things have kept there. The first is price. For many first-time buyers, purchasing a 500ml or 1-litre bottle of authentic Extra Virgin Olive Oil can be a difficult decision, especially when they are unsure how frequently they will use it. The second is perception. Many Indian consumers have grown up associating olive oil with Western or continental cooking. That perception alone has kept an entire product category on the sidelines of daily cooking, regardless of how health-conscious a household might otherwise be.

Vimal Wellness's approach to this problem is refreshingly literal instead of trying to convince people to change how they shop, the brand changed the product to match how people already shop. What's Actually in the Pouch?

The innovation is in the format, not the quality. Every 30ml pouch contains the same authentic Spanish Extra Virgin Olive Oil found in the full-sized bottle, delivering premium quality in a compact, convenient pack designed for today's consumers. It's imported directly from Spain, the world's largest olive oil producer, and made from a blend of two olive varieties chosen specifically for how they work together. Arbequina olives bring a smooth, fruity character with a mild sweetness -- the kind of gentle, rounded flavour that does not overwhelm a dish. Hojiblanca olives add fresh herbal notes, giving the blend some depth and character without tipping into the bitterness that puts off first-time olive oil users.

Together, the two create a flavour profile that's deliberately built for the Indian palate: balanced enough to feel approachable, but authentic enough to satisfy anyone who already knows what real Extra Virgin Olive Oil should taste like. Why a Pouch, and Why Now

"Indian consumers are becoming more health-conscious, but they also value practicality. Our 30ml pouch is designed for the way people actually cook and shop today -- small, convenient, and affordable without compromising on quality," says Priyanshi Patel founder of Vimal Wellness. This philosophy lies at the heart of the product. As India's quick-commerce ecosystem continues to reshape consumer behaviour, convenience, smaller pack sizes and low-commitment purchases have become defining characteristics of modern shopping. Consumers increasingly seek products that fit immediate needs rather than requiring large upfront investments, and Vimal Wellness believes premium olive oil should evolve in the same direction. Vimal Wellness is applying that same shopping logic to olive oil, treating a 30ml pouch not as a compromise but as the right-sized product for how people behave.

At its core, this launch reflects a broader shift in the way Indian consumers discover and adopt premium products. The rapid growth of quick commerce has accelerated demand for formats that reduce the barriers to trial--offering greater convenience, lower upfront commitment and immediate accessibility. By introducing a 30ml pouch, Vimal Wellness is applying this evolving consumer-first approach to the premium olive oil category, making authentic Spanish Extra Virgin Olive Oil easier to experience than ever before. The entry into the Extra Virgin Olive Oil category is not simply about introducing another imported product. Instead, it reflects a different way of thinking about how consumers discover, experience and adopt premium food products.

Rather than asking consumers to adapt to the category, Vimal Wellness has adapted the category to consumers. The launch reflects the direction in which premium food categories are evolving--towards greater accessibility, convenience and consumer-first innovation. But as a product decision, it reflects where many Indian consumer goods are heading -- smaller commitments, faster access, and a willingness to meet consumers exactly where their shopping habits already are.

Exclusively on Zepto The 30ml Extra Virgin Olive Oil pouch is available exclusively on Zepto. Consumers can have the convenient single-use pouch delivered to their doorstep in minutes, making premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil as effortless to purchase as any everyday kitchen essential.

Vimal Wellness's mission is to redefine how consumers experience healthier choices by making premium wellness products more approachable and seamlessly integrated into everyday life. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)