MoRTH proposes regulatory framework for two-wheeled road ambulances

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a draft notification proposing amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, to establish a regulatory framework for two-wheeled road ambulances. According to the Ministry, two-wheeled road ambulances are currently not regulated as a distinct vehicle category under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules. Consequently, there are no national requirements governing their construction, functional safety, patient-handling systems, type approval, registration, and fitness inspection.

The Ministry noted that two-wheeled road ambulances "can support rapid emergency response and last-mile access to medical care, in rural and remote locations as well as hilly terrain." The proposed amendments seek to address these regulatory gaps through the adoption of "AIS-209 (Part 1):2026 - Construction and Functional Requirements for Life Support Two-Wheeled Road Ambulances."

Under the draft notification, two-wheeled road ambulances of the L2 category manufactured on or after October 1, 2027, are proposed to comply with AIS-209 (Part 1):2026. Furthermore, "Top lights fitted on two-wheeled road ambulances are proposed to comply with AIS-209 (Part 1):2026 from 1 October 2027." The Ministry standard defines a two-wheeled road ambulance as "an L2-category vehicle fitted or attached with an ambulance accessory unit or patient-conveyance system."

The document specified that the standard "provides for key construction and functional safeguards, including vehicle stability and braking performance, parking brake and gradeability requirements, rear visibility, coupling integrity, emergency conspicuity and warning devices, and safe patient loading, restraint and protection from environmental exposure." On the operational front, such ambulances may be registered to ply in areas determined by the respective state governments.

Under the framework, two-wheeled road ambulances will be treated as transport vehicles and will be subject to fitness requirements, requiring renewal of the certificate of fitness every two years. The Ministry outlined that fitness inspection "will cover secure mounting of the ambulance accessory or patient-conveyance unit; tyres and rims; emergency warning lights; the patient stretcher and its locking mechanism; patient-restraint systems; loading and unloading mechanisms; and the availability, accessibility and validity of the fire extinguisher."

The Ministry stated that the proposed framework is expected to bring "greater safety and accountability to the design and operation of two-wheeled road ambulances." It further noted that the initiative "will also support faster emergency response and improve access to emergency medical care in locations where conventional ambulances may encounter mobility or access constraints."

"The comments on the draft rules will be examined after the expiry of 30 days from the date of the draft notification and thereafter the Rules under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 (CMVR 1989) shall be finalized," the Ministry said. (ANI)