Russia says it struck another four vessels supplying Ukrainian military

​Russian ‌forces struck ​two ‌vessels in the Ukrainian port of Mykolaiv ‌and two more ‌in the Black Sea that were ⁠being ​used ⁠to deliver supplies ⁠to the Ukrainian military, ​Russian state news ⁠agency RIA reported ⁠on ​Monday, citing the Defence ⁠Ministry.

Reuters could not ⁠independently ⁠verify the ministry's assertions.