Russia says it struck another four vessels supplying Ukrainian military
Russian forces reportedly struck four vessels in the Ukrainian port of Mykolaiv and the Black Sea, allegedly targeting supply ships for the Ukrainian military.
- Country:
- Russia
Russian forces struck two vessels in the Ukrainian port of Mykolaiv and two more in the Black Sea that were being used to deliver supplies to the Ukrainian military, Russian state news agency RIA reported on Monday, citing the Defence Ministry.
Reuters could not independently verify the ministry's assertions.
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