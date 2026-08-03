Russia says it struck another four vessels supplying Ukrainian military

Russian forces reportedly struck four vessels in the Ukrainian port of Mykolaiv and the Black Sea, allegedly targeting supply ships for the Ukrainian military.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 19:31 IST
Russia says it struck another four vessels supplying Ukrainian military
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  • Russia

​Russian ‌forces struck ​two ‌vessels in the Ukrainian port of Mykolaiv ‌and two more ‌in the Black Sea that were ⁠being ​used ⁠to deliver supplies ⁠to the Ukrainian military, ​Russian state news ⁠agency RIA reported ⁠on ​Monday, citing the Defence ⁠Ministry.

Reuters could not ⁠independently ⁠verify the ministry's assertions.

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