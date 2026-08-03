Trump chides Chevron CEO, tells oil companies to bring prices down

​U.S. ‌President Donald ​Trump told oil companies ‌on Monday to lower gasoline prices ‌for American consumers, chiding ‌Chevron chief executive Mike Wirth for not ⁠crediting ​his ⁠administration's efforts to help ⁠the oil industry.

"That goes ​for other Oil ⁠Companies as well…and get ⁠your consumer (retail!) ​Oil Prices DOWN, NOW!" ⁠Trump said in ⁠a ⁠post on Truth Social.