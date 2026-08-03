Trump chides Chevron CEO, tells oil companies to bring prices down

US President Donald Trump has urged oil companies to lower gasoline prices for American consumers, targeting Chevron CEO Mike Wirth for not crediting his administration's industry support.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 19:31 IST
Trump chides Chevron CEO, tells oil companies to bring prices down
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

​U.S. ‌President Donald ​Trump told oil companies ‌on Monday to lower gasoline prices ‌for American consumers, chiding ‌Chevron chief executive Mike Wirth for not ⁠crediting ​his ⁠administration's efforts to help ⁠the oil industry.

"That goes ​for other Oil ⁠Companies as well…and get ⁠your consumer (retail!) ​Oil Prices DOWN, NOW!" ⁠Trump said in ⁠a ⁠post on Truth Social.

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