Trump chides Chevron CEO, tells oil companies to bring prices down
US President Donald Trump has urged oil companies to lower gasoline prices for American consumers, targeting Chevron CEO Mike Wirth for not crediting his administration's industry support.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump told oil companies on Monday to lower gasoline prices for American consumers, chiding Chevron chief executive Mike Wirth for not crediting his administration's efforts to help the oil industry.
"That goes for other Oil Companies as well…and get your consumer (retail!) Oil Prices DOWN, NOW!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
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