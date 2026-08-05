Colombia central bank lifts 2027 inflation view to 4.3%

​The Colombia ​central ‌bank's technical team ​sees inflation at 4.3% at ‌the end of 2027, it said in its quarterly monetary policy ‌report on Tuesday, up ‌from a previous projection of 3.7%. The head of the bank's board ⁠said ​on ⁠Friday that the technical team had revised ⁠its inflation estimate for ​this year upwards to 6.9%, from ⁠a previous estimate of 6.4%.

Analysts ⁠predicted ​in a Reuters poll earlier on Tuesday that consumer ⁠price growth will reach 6.66% ⁠this ⁠year and 5% in 2027.