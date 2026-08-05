Colombia central bank lifts 2027 inflation view to 4.3%
Colombia's central bank has revised its inflation projections, forecasting 6.9% for this year and 4.3% by the end of 2027, up from previous estimates.
- Country:
- Colombia
The Colombia central bank's technical team sees inflation at 4.3% at the end of 2027, it said in its quarterly monetary policy report on Tuesday, up from a previous projection of 3.7%. The head of the bank's board said on Friday that the technical team had revised its inflation estimate for this year upwards to 6.9%, from a previous estimate of 6.4%.
Analysts predicted in a Reuters poll earlier on Tuesday that consumer price growth will reach 6.66% this year and 5% in 2027.
ALSO READ
-
WRAPUP 2-US job openings fall as healthcare vacancies post largest drop in 11 months
-
Fed's Paulson keeps 'open mind' on rate policy outlook amid high inflation
-
Fed's Paulson keeps 'open mind' on rate policy outlook amid high inflation
-
ROI-US economy is overstimulated — and bond markets fear it: Mike Dolan
-
World Bank Urges Reforms After Philippines Reaches Income Milestone