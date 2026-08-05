Bessent says he is sure BOJ chief Ueda will 'do what is best', NHK reports

​U.S. Treasury ​Secretary ‌Scott Bessent said he ​was sure Bank of ‌Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda will "do what is best" for the ‌country's economy, public broadcaster NHK ‌reported on Wednesday.

"I do believe that part of the inflation ⁠uptick ​in ⁠Japan was a result of the weak ⁠yen and also the energy ​prices," Bessent told NHK in an ⁠interview.

As energy prices come down ⁠and ​excessive yen weakness is fixed, Japan's inflation will ⁠slow, allowing Japan and the yen to "go ⁠into ⁠a virtuous cycle," he said.