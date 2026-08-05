GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock indexes register records after upbeat company forecasts; oil drops

​Major stock indexes hit record highs on Tuesday following upbeat forecasts ‌from Caterpillar ​and other companies, and oil prices extended recent sharp declines. The Dow, S&P 500 and pan-European STOXX 600 all reached records.

The Japanese yen weakened, but held on to most of its intervention-driven gains after last week's joint action by Tokyo and Washington to support the currency. Weighing on oil ‌were comments by Qatari and U.S. officials that raised hopes for a diplomatic resolution to the Iran war that could improve oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday there was progress in talks with Iran and Oman about moving more ships through the strait, but a final agreement had yet to be reached. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent earlier said that ‌a deal with Iran to reopen the strait could come as soon as Tuesday or Wednesday. Brent crude futures fell $4.41, or 5.3%, to settle at $79.36 a barrel, the lowest since July 13. ‌U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures dropped $4.57, or 5.7%, to settle at $75.77 a barrel, also a three-week low.

Shares of Caterpillar, often seen as a bellwether for the global industrial economy, rose after the company increased its annual revenue growth forecast as it benefited from a buildout of AI data centers, while shares of Palantir Technologies surged as the company also raised its annual revenue forecast. Investors are reacting to "stronger earnings and stronger expectations," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president and adviser for Wealthspire ⁠Advisors in Westport, ​Connecticut. "There's a general sense of optimism out there ⁠and that's being reflected."

More than 80% of S&P 500 companies are beating analysts' earnings expectations for the last quarter, according to LSEG data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 907.47 points, or 1.71%, to 54,085.88, and the S&P 500 gained 136.02 points, ⁠or 1.79%, to 7,736.52, each setting all-time closing highs. The Nasdaq Composite rose 671.10 points, or 2.59%, to 26,584.99.

After the closing bell, shares of SpaceX were about 7% lower. The company posted its first quarterly results as ​a public company, highlighting a 92% rise in revenue on strong growth in its Starlink satellite-internet and AI businesses. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 14.68 points, or ⁠1.30%, to 1,145.69. It hit an intraday record high and was set to close at a record.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.73% to 656.86, a record high close. It was lifted by gains in technology stocks and a slate of ⁠corporate ​earnings updates. YEN EASES AFTER INTERVENTION-DRIVEN RALLY

The yen was down 0.38% at 157.79 per dollar in afternoon trading following coordinated intervention by U.S. and Japanese authorities to prop up the yen last week. The Japanese currency remains stronger against the greenback compared with levels a week ago that prompted official support and marked the first U.S. intervention in the Japanese foreign exchange market in 15 years.

The dollar ⁠index eased 0.13% at 99.88. Interest rate sensitive two-year U.S. Treasury yields fell to a two-week low as oil prices tumbled, and traders repriced for lower odds of a Federal Reserve interest ⁠rate hike in September.

Most analysts believe Fed Chair Kevin ⁠Warsh does not want to hike rates, and the incoming data could provide him enough cover to stay put. The 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with Fed interest rate expectations, fell 6.22 basis points to 4.194% and reached 4.1897%, the lowest level since July 20. The yield ‌on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes ‌fell 5.72 basis points to 4.627%.