Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Kim Yo Jong criticizes Japan's Tomahawk missile test, KCNA reports

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, criticised in a statement Japan's recent test-firing of a Tomahawk missile, state media KCNA reported on Wednesday. Pyongyang will make new military choices against Japan's threat, Kim added.

Qatar says mediators make progress in efforts to end US-Iran war

Qatar said ​on Tuesday mediators were making progress in efforts to end the U.S.-Iran war, driving oil prices lower, although Tehran has denied President Donald Trump's assertion that talks are already under way. Benchmark Brent crude fell more than 5% after the comments from Qatar, extending Monday's steep losses ​on hopes that an arrangement could soon be reached to restore traffic through the blockaded Strait of Hormuz. But for now, the strait remained virtually shut, with another ship coming ‌under attack while trying ​to cross it.

Police looking into reports of 'missing' athletes after Glasgow Commonwealth Games

Scottish police are investigating reports of foreign athletes, identified in the media as boxers from Uganda and Pakistan, who failed to return home after competing in the Commonwealth Games that ended in Glasgow last Sunday. "Police Scotland has received reports of several athletes who are unaccounted for," a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

US revokes visa of Brazilian ambassador over diplomatic dispute

The United States has revoked the visa of the Brazilian ambassador in Washington after Brazil withheld formal approval for President Donald Trump's nominee as U.S. ambassador and denied visas to two American diplomats, a senior State Department official said on Tuesday. The move marks an escalation in the deepening rift between Trump and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, which has upended trade between the countries and emerged as a factor in Brazil's October presidential contest.

Seven months after Trump intervention, US senators seek Venezuela ‌elections

A group of Republican and Democratic U.S. senators on Tuesday called for elections in Venezuela, seven months after President Donald Trump's administration removed then-President Nicolas Maduro and installed his vice president as acting president. Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire introduced a resolution reaffirming U.S. support for elections in Venezuela, calling for the release of political prisoners and saying that anyone - including senior government figures - should be punished if they are responsible for harming anyone seeking public office.

Arson suspect in court as wildfires rage around Spokane, Washington

A 37-year-old man appeared in court on Tuesday in Spokane, Washington after being charged with starting one of three fires that have destroyed over 700 houses and other buildings and forced 64,000 people to evacuate the city hit hardest by wildfires sweeping the drought-stricken Pacific Northwest United States. The suspect, Spokane resident Aaron Farinacci, previously imprisoned for killing his father, made his initial appearance in county court after being jailed on a $1 million bond on a count of first-degree arson, according to court records.

Exclusive-US has used 'virtually all' of its long-range precision missiles during Iran war, sources say

The U.S. Army has used up much of its global stockpile of highly accurate long-range missiles during its five-month war with Iran, according to three people familiar with ‌the data, raising concerns about the military's readiness for future conflicts. The missiles are principally the Army's surface-to-surface weapons, known as Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) and Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM). The U.S. has used "virtually all" of these weapons, according to two of the sources.

Michigan primary offers key test of Democratic voters' views on Israel

Michigan voters head to the polls on Tuesday in a high-stakes Democratic Senate primary that could shape the battle for control of Congress and the future of the Democratic Party amid a fierce internal debate over U.S. support for Israel. The contest pits Abdul El-Sayed, a progressive former public health ‌official who wants to end unconditional U.S. military aid to Israel and accuses it of genocide, against U.S. Representative Haley Stevens, a moderate backed by pro-Israel groups and a longtime outspoken supporter of Israel.

Antisemitism in UK remains near record levels, charity says

Antisemitism in Britain remains close to record levels, a charity which provides security for Jewish communities said on Wednesday, with almost 2,000 incidents recorded in the first six months of the year. Two Jewish worshippers were stabbed on a street in the Golders Green area of north London in April in the most notable of the incidents, an attack which police are treating as a terrorism attack.

Seventeen migrants believed dead trying to reach Spain's Balearic Islands

Seventeen migrants died trying to reach the shores of Spain's Balearic Islands after 15 days of travel, authorities said on Tuesday, citing the testimony of two survivors who were rescued from a boat off the coast of Mallorca. Both survivors, who were from North African countries, showed signs of malnutrition and dehydration, and were hospitalised, the Spanish government's office in the region said.

The viral videos that inspired tens of thousands to swim to Spain’s Ceuta

Last week's rush of migrants into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta began with a trickle. Encouraged by a handful of viral videos, including some posted by a Spanish news outlet intended to highlight the burden of migration pressures, the movement of a few dozen youths quickly turned into tens of thousands swimming en masse by last Thursday.

Wildfires ease in Greece as people return to gutted homes

Despondent ⁠residents returned to gutted homes and fire-scarred ​landscapes northwest of Athens on Tuesday as wildfires eased across Greece, though hundreds of firefighters were on alert for persistent flare-ups in rugged hills and canyons across the country. Local ⁠crews supported by water-bombing aircraft and reinforcements from Romania and France were operating on three fronts west of Athens around the Gulf of Corinth, dousing flames raging since Friday.

Piece of SpaceX rocket will crash into the moon Wednesday

A SpaceX rocket piece floating in space since last year is on track to smash into the moon at high speed early Wednesday morning. The school-bus-size object is the second stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that had launched a lunar lander from Firefly Aerospace toward the moon in January 2025.

Canadian military says soldier charged with terrorism offenses is no longer serving

Marc-Aurèle Chabot, a former active-duty Canadian soldier arrested last July for taking “concrete actions to facilitate terrorist activity,” is no longer a member of the ⁠armed forces, according to the Canadian military. Chabot is believed to be the first active-duty military member charged with terrorist offenses under Canada’s criminal code.

Family of man who died in ICE detention in New Jersey alleges medical negligence in custody

The family of a man from El Salvador, who died in a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in New Jersey, alleged medical negligence during his custody and demanded an independent investigation into his death. ICE said on Monday that Edwin Lopez-Cornejo, who was being held at the Delaney Hall detention facility, was pronounced dead on Saturday by medical personnel at University Hospital, in Newark, New Jersey, after suffering what the agency described as a medical emergency.

Iran demands inbound control ​of Hormuz and outbound oversight, source says

Iran wants control over inbound shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and visibility over outbound traffic, with the ability to intervene if necessary, under a temporary plan being discussed with Oman to reopen the strategic waterway, a senior Iranian source told Reuters on Tuesday. The source, who is involved in the talks, said this is "the general idea currently being discussed", and specified that the outbound lane would follow a route between Iran and Oman, with exit clearance granted through Oman after notifying Iran.

Gazans bury nearly a ⁠whole clan found in rubble in mass funeral for 112

The decomposed remains of 112 bodies lay on stretchers shrouded in flags in the sun's heat: all that could be found of the Al-Hassaynas of Sabra, a Palestinian clan of proud Bedouin stock all but wiped out by Israel nearly three years ago. According to Palestinian authorities, 308 members of the extended Al-Hassayna family, also known as the Abu Sharia, were killed on November 22, 2023 when Israeli airstrikes brought down a cluster of apartment buildings as residents slept in Sabra, one of the old neighbourhoods of Gaza City.

Ukraine accuses Russia of war crime after video shows drone attacking vegetable seller in Kherson

Ukraine on Tuesday accused Russia of committing a war crime after a video was released showing a drone chasing ⁠down and wounding ​a vegetable seller in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson. Footage released by Ukrainian police shows the drone pursuing a man around a van being used as a street stand before exploding as he dives for cover behind the vehicle. Police said the man in his 50s survived but suffered shock and shrapnel injuries.

Chile's Congress passes Kast economic reform bill

Chile's Congress on Tuesday approved a sweeping economic and tax reform package championed by right-wing President Jose Antonio Kast, which aims to boost economic growth in the world's largest copper producer through tax cuts, regulatory changes and incentives for investment. Chile's lower house had already approved most of the bill on July 21, paving the way for final passage on Tuesday. The legislation is a cornerstone of Kast's agenda.

Russian forces attack Ukrainian capital Kyiv with ballistic missiles, trigger fires

Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with waves of ballistic missiles early on Wednesday, triggering fires in a 20-storey apartment block and other buildings, the city's mayor said. "In the Obolonskyi district, a fire broke out in a 20-story residential building, likely due to a missile hit," Vitali Klitschko said, referring to a northern suburb of the city of 3 million.

US judge grants DOJ request to dismiss January 6 cases against ⁠Oath Keepers

A U.S. judge on Tuesday granted the U.S. Justice Department's request to dismiss cases against members of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia who took part in the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to a court filing. The ruling from Washington-based U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta tosses out convictions of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and other members of the group who were convicted of seditious conspiracy for plotting to stop the transfer of power after President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.

Nigeria's Tinubu approves military pay rise as security challenges persist

Nigerian ⁠President Bola Tinubu has approved pay rises of up to 80% for members of the armed forces, the presidency said on Tuesday, in a move aimed at boosting ⁠troop welfare as the country battles insurgency, banditry and kidnappings. The salary increase comes as Nigeria grapples with multiple security challenges across different regions.

Britain's Princess Eugenie gives birth to third child

Britain's Princess Eugenie, a niece of King Charles, announced on Tuesday the birth of her third child with husband Jack Brooksbank. Eugenie, the younger daughter of the monarch's disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, already has two sons, August, who was born in February 2021, and Ernest, born in June 2023.

North Korea's Vietnam War dead to get first memorial 60 years on

Vietnam will build a memorial and renovate a cemetery dedicated to North Korean servicemen killed fighting during the Vietnam War, state media reported, in a rare public acknowledgement of Pyongyang's military role in the conflict. North Korea sent fighter pilots to North Vietnam in the 1960s, where some flew Soviet-made MiG-17 jets in combat missions against U.S. aircraft, according to ‌Vietnamese and North Korean state media.

Exclusive-Ukraine's Fire Point starts to integrate European tech into missile defence system

Ukrainian drone ‌and missile maker Fire Point has secured agreements from over a dozen European defence companies to provide radar, guidance and other systems for the Freyja missile defence project, and is starting to integrate the various systems, its CEO has said. Ukraine had urgently sought partners to develop a weapon capable of stopping Russia's ballistic ​missiles. The pan-European project was launched officially in Paris last month by 10 governments and 12 defence firms - including Eurosam, Leonardo, Thales and SAAB.