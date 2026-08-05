Australia's Jetstar to charge for carry-on bags in overhead lockers

Jetstar will introduce a new cabin baggage policy from February, requiring passengers to pay extra for storing larger carry-on bags in overhead lockers.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 06:35 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 06:35 IST
Australia's Jetstar to charge for carry-on bags in overhead lockers
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  • Country:
  • Australia

Jetstar, the budget arm of Australia's ​national carrier Qantas, will require passengers who ​want to store carry-on bags ‌in ​overhead lockers to pay extra from February, as the airline overhauls its cabin baggage policy.

The carrier will allow one bag that can ‌fit under the seats, such as a backpack, handbag, or laptop bag for no extra cost, but a larger bag could cost between A$25 and A$52 ($18 and $37) per flight depending on the route, ‌according to examples provided by the airline. The move brings Jetstar's carry-on baggage policy closer ‌to systems used by several low-cost airlines globally, which charge passengers for access to overhead locker space while including a smaller under-seat bag in the base fare.

Passengers requiring additional carry-on luggage will be able to pre-purchase "Priority Carry-on", which includes ⁠a larger ​overhead locker bag and ⁠early boarding access and removes the previous 7-kg (15-pound) weight limit. Fees for baggage, excess luggage, seat selection and priority boarding ⁠account for a growing share of revenue for low-cost airlines. The charges have drawn criticism from some consumer ​groups, which argue that advertised base fares do not always reflect the full cost of ⁠travel.

The airline said the shake-up followed extensive customer and crew research that found bag weigh-ins at the gate ⁠and competition ​for overhead locker space were among the most stressful parts of the airport experience. Jetstar CEO Stephanie Tully said the new model would help improve on-time departure performance by streamlining the boarding ⁠process and making better use of overhead locker space, adding the changes were consistent with ⁠the airline's low-fares philosophy.

"You only ⁠pay for what you need — travelling with less means paying less, and you can always add more if you need," she said in a ‌statement. ($1 = 1.4182 ‌Australian dollars)

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