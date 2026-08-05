Australia regulator charges Inpex over emissions reporting at Ichthys LNG plant

Australia's Northern Territory environment regulator has charged Japan's Inpex over alleged under-reporting of emissions from its Ichthys LNG facility near Darwin between 2019 and 2024.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 07:12 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 07:12 IST
Australia regulator charges Inpex over emissions reporting at Ichthys LNG plant
  • Country:
  • Australia

​Australia's ​Northern ‌Territory environment regulator on ​Wednesday charged Japan's ‌Inpex over the alleged under-reporting of emissions from its Ichthys liquefied natural ‌gas (LNG) facility near ‌Darwin.

The charges relate to alleged breaches of the ⁠facility's environmental ​licence, ⁠including the under-reporting of benzene and ⁠toluene emissions between 2019 ​and 2024, the Northern Territory Environment ⁠Protection Authority said in ⁠a ​statement.

The regulator said the matter was ⁠before the courts and declined ⁠to ⁠comment further.

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