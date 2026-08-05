Australia regulator charges Inpex over emissions reporting at Ichthys LNG plant
Australia's Northern Territory environment regulator has charged Japan's Inpex over alleged under-reporting of emissions from its Ichthys LNG facility near Darwin between 2019 and 2024.
- Country:
- Australia
Australia's Northern Territory environment regulator on Wednesday charged Japan's Inpex over the alleged under-reporting of emissions from its Ichthys liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility near Darwin.
The charges relate to alleged breaches of the facility's environmental licence, including the under-reporting of benzene and toluene emissions between 2019 and 2024, the Northern Territory Environment Protection Authority said in a statement.
The regulator said the matter was before the courts and declined to comment further.
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