Australia regulator charges Inpex over emissions reporting at Ichthys LNG plant

​Australia's ​Northern ‌Territory environment regulator on ​Wednesday charged Japan's ‌Inpex over the alleged under-reporting of emissions from its Ichthys liquefied natural ‌gas (LNG) facility near ‌Darwin.

The charges relate to alleged breaches of the ⁠facility's environmental ​licence, ⁠including the under-reporting of benzene and ⁠toluene emissions between 2019 ​and 2024, the Northern Territory Environment ⁠Protection Authority said in ⁠a ​statement.

The regulator said the matter was ⁠before the courts and declined ⁠to ⁠comment further.