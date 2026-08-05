FAA investigates Marine One safety incident in Washington, WSJ reports
Federal aviation officials are reviewing a safety incident involving President Trump's Marine One helicopter, which took off from the White House without commercial flights being halted at a nearby airport.
- Country:
- United States
Federal aviation officials are reviewing an air-traffic safety incident Tuesday involving a military helicopter carrying President Trump, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Trump's Marine One helicopter took off from the White House Tuesday afternoon, but air-traffic controllers had not halted commercial flights at nearby Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport as required under safety protocols, the Journal said.
An FAA spokeswoman told the Journal that Marine One and a commercial jet taking off did not appear to get dangerously close under federal rules and were not converging, indicating it was not a close call.
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