FAA investigates Marine One safety incident in Washington, WSJ reports

Federal aviation officials are reviewing a safety incident involving President Trump's Marine One helicopter, which took off from the White House without commercial flights being halted at a nearby airport.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 06:59 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 06:59 IST
FAA investigates Marine One safety incident in Washington, WSJ reports
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Federal ​aviation officials ​are reviewing an air-traffic ‌safety incident ​Tuesday involving a military helicopter carrying ‌President Trump, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with ‌the matter.

Trump's Marine One helicopter ‌took off from the White House Tuesday afternoon, but air-traffic controllers had not ⁠halted commercial ​flights ⁠at nearby Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport as ⁠required under safety protocols, the ​Journal said.

An FAA spokeswoman told the ⁠Journal that Marine One and a commercial ⁠jet ​taking off did not appear to get dangerously close under ⁠federal rules and were not converging, ⁠indicating ⁠it was not a close call.

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