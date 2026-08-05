US revokes visa of Brazilian ambassador over diplomatic dispute, official says
The US has revoked the visa of Brazil's ambassador in Washington in response to Brazil's denial of visas to several US diplomats and withholding of diplomatic approval.
- Country:
- United States
The United States has revoked the visa of Brazil's ambassador in Washington over Brazil withholding formal diplomatic approval of the Trump administration's appointed ambassador to Brasilia and denying visas to several U.S. diplomats, a senior State Department official said on Tuesday.
The diplomat's visa will be restored if the situation is resolved, said the official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity.
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