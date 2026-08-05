US revokes visa of Brazilian ambassador over diplomatic dispute, official says

The ​United ‌States has ​revoked the visa of ‌Brazil's ambassador in Washington over Brazil withholding formal diplomatic ‌approval of the ‌Trump administration's appointed ambassador to Brasilia and denying visas to ⁠several ​U.S. ⁠diplomats, a senior State ⁠Department official said on Tuesday.

The ​diplomat's visa will be ⁠restored if the situation ⁠is resolved, ​said the official, who briefed ⁠reporters on condition of anonymity.