US revokes visa of Brazilian ambassador over diplomatic dispute, official says

The US has revoked the visa of Brazil's ambassador in Washington in response to Brazil's denial of visas to several US diplomats and withholding of diplomatic approval.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 01:51 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 01:51 IST
US revokes visa of Brazilian ambassador over diplomatic dispute, official says
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

The ​United ‌States has ​revoked the visa of ‌Brazil's ambassador in Washington over Brazil withholding formal diplomatic ‌approval of the ‌Trump administration's appointed ambassador to Brasilia and denying visas to ⁠several ​U.S. ⁠diplomats, a senior State ⁠Department official said on Tuesday.

The ​diplomat's visa will be ⁠restored if the situation ⁠is resolved, ​said the official, who briefed ⁠reporters on condition of anonymity.

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