MORNING BID EUROPE-Semis fly again as AI capex shoots the moon

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Wayne Cole. Asian ​markets have followed through on Wall Street's record close with ​gains in the major semiconductor stocks, ignoring setbacks in ‌SpaceX ​and AMD as they failed to meet sky-high expectations.

The Kospi added 4.0%, though by recent standards that was almost tame, led by SK Hynix and Samsung. In a sign of intensifying competition in the memory ‌sector, Reuters reported the tech giants are evaluating chipmaking equipment from China's Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment (AMEC) for possible use at their Chinese factories. That could be bad news for Applied Materials and Lam Research, which currently provide etching tools from the United States but face the growing risk of tighter export restrictions.

SpaceX's troubles ‌seem to be cash flow, or rather the lack of it. While revenue jumped to a record $7.8 billion, capex climbed above $18 billion, with ‌almost $16 billion of that on AI alone. Analysts feared the company was burning through cash at such a ferocious rate it would have to come back to the market for more funding, through shares and/or debt. Its bonds have taken a beating in recent weeks and there's a small matter of 911.5 million insider and employee shares that will be free ⁠for ​possible sale on Thursday. SpaceX's stock ⁠was down 7.5% after hours, wiping out most of a 9.4% gain made in regular trading.

Similarly, AMD shed 8.8% after hours as its sales and outlook topped the Street, but ⁠seemingly not by enough to justify the 142% gain its shares have made so far this year. Another big move was oil, with Brent down another 1.5% ​or so at $78.24 a barrel and a world away from June's lofty peak of $102. The retreat eased pressure on bonds, nudging ⁠10-year Treasury yields down to 5.60%, while markets pared back Fed tightening bets, with the implied odds of a September hike slipping to 57% from 67%.

Qatar said on Tuesday mediators were ⁠making ​progress in efforts to end the U.S.-Iran war, though details were hard to find and Tehran won't even confirm it is in the talks. Analysts say reports on ship tracking suggest oil flows out of the Gulf were higher than expected and investors feared the market could quickly ⁠switch to oversupply should the Strait of Hormuz open even moderately.

Looking ahead, earnings reports in Europe include Siemens Energy, Infineon, Heineken, Novo Nordisk and ⁠a batch of banks. U.S. results include ⁠DoorDash, eBay, Uber, Eli Lilly, Honeywell, Kraft Heinz, SanDisk, Western Digital and Walt Disney. Key developments that could influence markets on Wednesday:

- Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook speaks - Data include EU S&P service PMIs ‌for July, EU producer prices ‌for June, US ISM services, S&P services PMI, ADP employment for July

(Reporting ​by Wayne Cole;Editing by Shri Navaratnam)