Lightning strikes kill 14 in India's mineral-rich Jharkhand
At least 14 people were killed in eastern India's Jharkhand state after lightning strikes during the annual monsoon rains that triggered floods and landslides.
- Country:
- India
Lightning strikes killed at least 14 people in India's mineral-rich eastern state of Jharkhand, police said, the latest deaths linked to annual monsoon rains that unleashed floods and landslides elsewhere.
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