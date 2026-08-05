Novo Nordisk to launch Wegovy pill in Germany 'soon', CEO says

​Novo Nordisk ‌will launch its ​Wegovy pill in ‌Germany "soon", CEO Mike Doustdar told journalists on Wednesday.

The ‌Danish drugmaker late on ‌Tuesday raised its full-year profit and sales ⁠outlook ​but ⁠disappointed investors who focused instead ⁠on a narrow sales ​miss for its new ⁠Wegovy pill and ⁠a trial ​setback for its next-generation obesity ⁠drug CagriSema.