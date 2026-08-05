Novo Nordisk to launch Wegovy pill in Germany 'soon', CEO says
Novo Nordisk has announced plans to launch its Wegovy pill in Germany "soon", despite raising its full-year profit and sales outlook.
- Country:
- Germany
Novo Nordisk will launch its Wegovy pill in Germany "soon", CEO Mike Doustdar told journalists on Wednesday.
The Danish drugmaker late on Tuesday raised its full-year profit and sales outlook but disappointed investors who focused instead on a narrow sales miss for its new Wegovy pill and a trial setback for its next-generation obesity drug CagriSema.
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