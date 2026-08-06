PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - August 6

Senior NHS leaders in England have been linked to US tech firm Palantir, amid growing scrutiny over the company's contract to build a new NHS data platform.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2026 11:31 IST | Created: 06-08-2026 11:31 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - August 6
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The following are the top stories ​in the Financial ​Times. Reuters has not ‌verified these ​stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

At least half a dozen ‌senior NHS leaders linked to Palantir Ares scales back blockbuster private credit vehicle after valuation pushback

Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos doubles down ‌on European chemical sector shares Scammers pose as watchdogs to ‌prey on EU crypto rule changes

Overview At least half a dozen senior health leaders in England have been linked financially or professionally ⁠to ​US technology company ⁠Palantir, whose contract to build a new NHS data platform is under ⁠growing scrutiny.

Ares Management was forced to scale back a blockbuster €1bn ​private credit vehicle after investors balked at the valuation ⁠of loans being put into the so-called continuation fund. Jim Ratcliffe’s chemicals conglomerate ⁠Ineos ​and its shareholders have doubled down on listed shares in European chemical companies, underlining their view that ⁠the sector was undervalued.

Fraudsters are seizing on the disruption created by ⁠the ⁠EU’s new crypto rules and seeking to steal money from customers by impersonating both crypto companies ‌and ‌their regulators, officials have warned. (Compiled by ​Bengaluru newsroom)

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