PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - August 6
Senior NHS leaders in England have been linked to US tech firm Palantir, amid growing scrutiny over the company's contract to build a new NHS data platform.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
At least half a dozen senior NHS leaders linked to Palantir Ares scales back blockbuster private credit vehicle after valuation pushback
Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos doubles down on European chemical sector shares Scammers pose as watchdogs to prey on EU crypto rule changes
Overview At least half a dozen senior health leaders in England have been linked financially or professionally to US technology company Palantir, whose contract to build a new NHS data platform is under growing scrutiny.
Ares Management was forced to scale back a blockbuster €1bn private credit vehicle after investors balked at the valuation of loans being put into the so-called continuation fund. Jim Ratcliffe’s chemicals conglomerate Ineos and its shareholders have doubled down on listed shares in European chemical companies, underlining their view that the sector was undervalued.
Fraudsters are seizing on the disruption created by the EU’s new crypto rules and seeking to steal money from customers by impersonating both crypto companies and their regulators, officials have warned. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
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