Russia hits foreign-flagged ship in Ukraine's Black Sea, one dead, Odesa governor says

A Russian attack on a foreign-flagged ship in Ukraine's Black Sea area killed one crew member and caused a fire, further disrupting Ukraine's trade and export routes.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2026 12:24 IST | Created: 06-08-2026 12:24 IST
Russia hits foreign-flagged ship in Ukraine's Black Sea, one dead, Odesa governor says
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

​A ​Russian attack ‌damaged a foreign-flagged ​ship loaded with wheat ‌in Ukraine's Black Sea area, killing one crew member and ‌causing a fire, Oleh Kiper, Odesa ‌regional governor, said on Thursday.

Ukraine's sea ports administration said ⁠that ​the ⁠vessel Mera Queen, under the flag ⁠of Guinea-Bissau, was hit ​late on Wednesday.

For more than a ⁠month, Russia has been ramping ⁠up ​its efforts to strangle Ukraine's trade and ⁠export routes, launching nearly daily attacks ⁠at ⁠the country's Black Sea ports.

TRENDING

1
Michigan primary tests direction of U.S. Democratic Party

Michigan primary tests direction of U.S. Democratic Party

United States
2
Fed's Schmid calls for tighter monetary policy to tamp down on 'too high' inflation

Fed's Schmid calls for tighter monetary policy to tamp down on 'too high' in...

United States
3
Russian attacks kill one in Ukrainian capital Kyiv, trigger fires

Russian attacks kill one in Ukrainian capital Kyiv, trigger fires

Ukraine
4
Brazil downgrades diplomatic ties with Argentina after Milei insults Lula

Brazil downgrades diplomatic ties with Argentina after Milei insults Lula

Brazil

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Botswana's Rising VAT Gap Exposes Compliance Crisis, IMF Calls for Smarter Tax Enforcement

North Macedonia Could Unlock 14% Higher GDP by Closing Gender Employment Gap: World Bank

How AI Can Strengthen Inclusive Education Across the Global South

Digital Finance and Farm Diversification Can Cushion Climate Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026