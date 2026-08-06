Russia hits foreign-flagged ship in Ukraine's Black Sea, one dead, Odesa governor says

​A ​Russian attack ‌damaged a foreign-flagged ​ship loaded with wheat ‌in Ukraine's Black Sea area, killing one crew member and ‌causing a fire, Oleh Kiper, Odesa ‌regional governor, said on Thursday.

Ukraine's sea ports administration said ⁠that ​the ⁠vessel Mera Queen, under the flag ⁠of Guinea-Bissau, was hit ​late on Wednesday.

For more than a ⁠month, Russia has been ramping ⁠up ​its efforts to strangle Ukraine's trade and ⁠export routes, launching nearly daily attacks ⁠at ⁠the country's Black Sea ports.