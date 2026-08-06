Russia hits foreign-flagged ship in Ukraine's Black Sea, one dead, Odesa governor says
A Russian attack on a foreign-flagged ship in Ukraine's Black Sea area killed one crew member and caused a fire, further disrupting Ukraine's trade and export routes.
- Country:
- Russia
A Russian attack damaged a foreign-flagged ship loaded with wheat in Ukraine's Black Sea area, killing one crew member and causing a fire, Oleh Kiper, Odesa regional governor, said on Thursday.
Ukraine's sea ports administration said that the vessel Mera Queen, under the flag of Guinea-Bissau, was hit late on Wednesday.
For more than a month, Russia has been ramping up its efforts to strangle Ukraine's trade and export routes, launching nearly daily attacks at the country's Black Sea ports.
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