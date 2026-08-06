GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares fall on tech pullback, oil stable as Iran talks stay in focus

Asian shares reversed course ‌on Thursday ​after the previous day's AI-fuelled rally, as fickle enthusiasm over AI spending turned cautious, while oil prices held in a tight range as markets assessed prospects for an Iran peace deal. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.39%, led by declines in tech firms. South Korean shares ‌extended losses to 4.16%, while Japan's Nikkei was down 0.94%, paring an earlier drop of as much as 2.05%.

In Seoul, Samsung Electronics fell 6% and peer SK Hynix plunged nearly 10%. In Tokyo, Kioxia lost 8.2%, while Tokyo Electron slumped 5.18%. The pullback followed a weaker session on Wall Street overnight, where the Nasdaq snapped a days-long winning streak as shares of Elon Musk-led SpaceX and Advanced Micro Devices stumbled after ‌their quarterly earnings. Although the AI and satellite company highlighted faster-than-expected returns from its AI spending, investors remained concerned about how long its profitable Starlink business could continue to bankroll costly investments in data centres. And ‌while AMD's results beat analysts' estimates, they fell short of investors' lofty expectations. A senior Iranian source and two regional officials told Reuters that a proposed deal between Iran and Oman to help end five months of war between Iran and the United States would give Tehran control over ships entering the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the biggest concessions yet to Iran.

Brent crude futures fell to $79.01 per barrel, down 0.55%. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures edged 0.65% down ⁠to $74.73 a ​barrel. Madison Cartwright, senior geo-economics analyst at Commonwealth Bank of ⁠Australia, said a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz could be reached by early September, though he remained sceptical that a deal was imminent.

"Iran still has more leverage and will extract additional concessions from the U.S. under any new ⁠deal," Cartwright said in a note. In early European trades, pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures were up 0.18%, German DAX futures gained 0.26% and FTSE futures nudged 0.06% higher.

Investors are now turning their attention to U.S. labour market data ​ahead of Friday's closely watched nonfarm payrolls report. ADP figures on Wednesday showed private employers added 44,000 workers last month, slowing from 95,000 in June and coming in about 25,000 below ⁠expectations. Economists polled by Reuters expect the government's report to show the U.S. economy added 80,000 jobs in July, after a 57,000 gain in June, with the unemployment rate forecast to hold steady at 4.2%.

Futures markets are pricing in about a 54% ⁠chance ​of a rate hike at the Federal Reserve's September meeting, down from 58% a day ago, according to the CME's FedWatch tool. Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly, who is not currently a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee, said on Wednesday she was “completely supportive” of the decision last week to hold interest rates steady. The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes ⁠fell 0.83 basis points to 4.609%. In U.S. stock futures, Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 0.14%, whereas U.S. S&P 500 E-minis were 0.17% higher and Dow E-minis were up 0.21%. Against the yen, the ⁠dollar was steady at 157.75 following last week's historic ⁠currency market interventionwhen Japan and the U.S. bought yen and pledged further action if necessary to support the currency.

The dollar/yen pair is likely to struggle to find a clear direction, with investors expected to stay largely on the sidelines ahead of Friday's U.S. job report, said Sony Financial Group senior ‌analyst Juntaro Morimoto. Spot gold rose ‌0.2% to $4,254.10 an ounce, advancing for a fourth session, while spot silver fell 0.38% to $61.84 an ounce.