Guyana to Spotlight Offshore Growth Ahead of Energy Week 2027

Guyana's fast-growing oil and gas sector will be in focus when government leaders, energy companies, investors and industry stakeholders gather in Georgetown on 1 September 2026 for the official launch of Caribbean Energy Week 2027. The event is expected to highlight the country's expanding offshore development pipeline and showcase investment opportunities across exploration, production and energy infrastructure.

With dozens of offshore discoveries and several large-scale projects moving toward production, Guyana is strengthening its position as one of the world's fastest-growing oil producers while attracting increasing international investment across the energy value chain.

Offshore Projects Drive Production Growth

Guyana has recorded more than 30 offshore discoveries, with production expected to rise from about 900,000–910,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 1.3 million bpd by the end of 2027 and 1.7 million bpd by 2030. This growth is being supported by a series of multibillion-dollar developments in the Stabroek Block, where exploration success continues to translate into new production capacity.

The most significant project is ExxonMobil's Uaru development, valued at $12.7 billion. Scheduled to begin production in 2026, the project is expected to produce up to 250,000 bpd from the Uaru, Mako and Snoek fields, using up to 76 development wells and a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel capable of storing two million barrels of oil.

New Developments Expand Investment Opportunities

Production is expected to increase further through the Whiptail development, ExxonMobil's sixth approved offshore project in Guyana. Backed by another $12.7 billion investment, the project is targeting first oil in late 2027 or early 2028 and is designed to produce 250,000 bpd from the Whiptail, Pinktail and Tilapia fields. The development will use the Jaguar FPSO, which is currently under construction by SBM Offshore.

Looking further ahead, the Hammerhead project, approved in 2025, is expected to start production in 2029 with a capacity of 150,000 bpd. Plans are also advancing for the Longtail development, which would combine several offshore discoveries into one integrated project capable of producing 1.5 billion cubic feet of gas per day and 290,000 bpd of condensate.

Energy Week to Showcase Future Partnerships

The scale of Guyana's offshore expansion is creating demand for investment across subsea systems, drilling, engineering, marine logistics, gas infrastructure, floating production facilities and local content development. Industry observers expect these sectors to generate significant business opportunities as new projects move into construction and production.

The launch of Caribbean Energy Week 2027 at the Guyana Marriott Hotel will bring together policymakers, operators, investors and service providers to discuss the next phase of the country's energy growth. Organisers say the event will provide an early platform for exploring partnerships, investment opportunities and regional cooperation as Guyana continues to expand its role in the global energy industry.