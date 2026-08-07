Indonesia President yet to decide candidates for central bank chief, local media say

Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto is considering several candidates, including acting Bank Indonesia governor Destry Damayanti, to replace Perry Warjiyo as central bank governor.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 15:27 IST
Indonesia President yet to decide candidates for central bank chief, local media say
Prabowo Subianto
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto has not made ​a final decision on the ​candidates in the running to be ‌the ​new central bank governor, but interim chief Destry Damayanti is among those under consideration, his spokersperson was cited by local ‌media as saying on Friday. Investors are closely monitoring the nomination process after Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo resigned suddenly late last month for personal reasons.

A source with direct knowledge ‌of the matter told Reuters this week that acting Bank Indonesia governor Destry ‌Damayanti is the frontrunner for the role and that the formal nomination process would start after parliament returns from recess on August 14. Another source told Reuters that Prabowo has already submitted the names of several ⁠candidates to ​parliament. They declined to ⁠be named because the matter is sensitive.

However, Prabowo's spokesperson and minister of state secretariat Prasetyo Hadi told ⁠reporters that while the president has discussed the appointment of Warjiyo's successor with multiple people, he ​has not made a decision, local media outlets reported. "If the question is whether ⁠Destry is among those being considered or a name that was discussed, yes, we can say that for ⁠certain," ​Prasetyo was quoted as saying by news website Detik.com, adding that other candidates were also in the frame.

No names have yet been submitted to parliament, ⁠Prasetyo said. The president can by law submit three names at the most. Parliament then has one ⁠month to decide ⁠which of the candidates to appoint. It can also reject them all.

Prasetyo previously said Prabowo aimed to submit a list of candidates ‌for the ‌role this week.

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