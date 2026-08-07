E-Commerce Chaos: Wildberries Disruption Sends Ripples Through Russian Retail

In Moscow, Vasily Klimov's Wildberries pick-up point is on the brink of collapse following Ukraine's drone assaults on the retailer's warehouses. Klimov's operation, among 98,000 similar points, has seen deliveries plummet from 400 to 150 parcels daily, a sign of wider turmoil affecting Russia's leading e-commerce platform.

Since July 18, Ukrainian attacks on Wildberries' infrastructure have caused extensive fires, destroying critical logistics networks and sparking economic fears. Analysts note the significant portion of Russia's economy that relies on e-commerce; disruptions have led to a supply shock, threatening inflation and interest rate adjustments.

While central bank measures and corporate discounts aim to offset losses, many, like Klimov, consider selling their businesses, citing insufficient financial reserves. Future interventions may involve state support for Wildberries or compensation for sellers affected by the upheaval, indicating the crisis's depth and reach.