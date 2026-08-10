India's Pet Care Market Poised for Growth Amid Regulatory and Innovation Challenges

India's pet care market is set to exceed Rs. 11,000 crore by 2031, growing at an 8% CAGR. Industry leaders highlight the need for robust regulations and collaboration to capitalize on this growth. Millennials and Gen Z are reshaping the market, focusing on premium, health-oriented nutrition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 15:13 IST
India's Pet Care Market Poised for Growth Amid Regulatory and Innovation Challenges
CII India Petcare Summit 2026. Image Credit: ANI

India's burgeoning pet care market is projected to exceed Rs. 11,000 crore by 2031, with an impressive compound annual growth rate of 8% from 2026 to 2031, according to a new report by Euromonitor International. The findings, presented at the CII India Petcare Summit 2026, emphasize the critical need for a stronger regulatory framework to sustain this growth trajectory.

Held under the theme 'Reimagining the Future of Companion Care,' the summit gathered policymakers, veterinarians, and industry experts to discuss the future of the sector. Key topics included enhancing regulatory standards, expanding veterinary services, and promoting innovation in the wake of rising pet ownership among Millennials and Gen Z, who treat pets as family.

Industry speakers, including Dr. Naveena Kumar and Manish Syag, outlined the strategic steps required to grow the market responsibly. They underscored the importance of science-based nutrition, aligned global standards, and consumer trust to create a robust pet care ecosystem and establish India as a global leader in pet nutrition.

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