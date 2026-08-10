German Government Views Trump's Gaza Plan as Chance for Progress

The German government is viewing U.S. President Donald Trump's recent proposal for Gaza as a potential breakthrough towards the disarmament of Hamas, according to a spokesperson from the German foreign ministry.

During a regular press briefing, the spokesperson addressed a query regarding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's rejection of the plan, acknowledging that some level of disagreement is predictable in these scenarios.

The spokesperson further remarked that given the complexity of the situation, it is inevitable to encounter numerous unanswered questions.