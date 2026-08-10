London Stock Market Pauses After Gains: Eyes on Earnings
London's stock indexes saw a pause in momentum on Monday following last week's gains. Investors are focusing on earnings reports and economic data for insights into the British economy's health. The FTSE 100 decreased slightly, while the FTSE 250 showed a minor increase. Both indexes closed their fourth consecutive week of gains previously.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
London's stock indexes remained subdued on Monday, with investors taking a breather after last week's gains to focus on earnings reports and upcoming economic data for insights into the British economy.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 edged down 0.2% to 10,874.64 points by 1020 GMT, signaling a pause in its recent upward trajectory.
Meanwhile, the midcap FTSE 250 saw a modest rise of 0.1% to 24,880.50 points. Despite Monday's mixed movements, both indexes recorded their fourth consecutive week of gains last Friday, reflecting market optimism.