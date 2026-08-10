London Stock Market Pauses After Gains: Eyes on Earnings

London's stock indexes remained subdued on Monday, with investors taking a breather after last week's gains to focus on earnings reports and upcoming economic data for insights into the British economy.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 edged down 0.2% to 10,874.64 points by 1020 GMT, signaling a pause in its recent upward trajectory.

Meanwhile, the midcap FTSE 250 saw a modest rise of 0.1% to 24,880.50 points. Despite Monday's mixed movements, both indexes recorded their fourth consecutive week of gains last Friday, reflecting market optimism.