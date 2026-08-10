India's Growth Story Remains Strong Amidst Market Challenges

Despite encountering short-term economic pressures, India's growth story remains robust, according to Harish Krishnan, Chief Investment Officer at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC. Speaking at the Emerging Investment Strategies forum, Krishnan highlighted the underlying strength of domestic enterprise earnings amid global growth contributions from markets like India.

Addressing near-term margin pressures, he noted the impact of Wholesale Price Index inflation on Consumer Price Index inflation, but stressed this is a temporary phase as companies adjust pricing strategies. Krishnan praised recent Reserve Bank of India interventions for containing exchange rate volatility and fostering competitive trade dynamics against major regional currencies, particularly the Chinese Yuan.

He also noted that India's inflation is more manageable compared to global standards, providing the RBI with leeway to focus on maintaining currency competitiveness. On the energy front, Krishnan observed that international oil prices are at the higher end of India's comfort zone, but companies are effectively managing input costs. Commenting on foreign capital outflows, he suggested that improved exchange rate stability could reignite foreign investor interest in India.