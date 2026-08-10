India's Growth Story Remains Strong Amidst Market Challenges

Despite short-term economic pressures, India's growth fundamentals remain robust. Harish Krishnan of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC highlights competitive advantages due to currency dynamics and effective cost management. Despite challenges like inflation and energy prices, India's economic outlook remains positive, attracting potential foreign investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 16:11 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 16:11 IST
India's Growth Story Remains Strong Amidst Market Challenges
Harish Krishnan, CIO - Equity, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Despite encountering short-term economic pressures, India's growth story remains robust, according to Harish Krishnan, Chief Investment Officer at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC. Speaking at the Emerging Investment Strategies forum, Krishnan highlighted the underlying strength of domestic enterprise earnings amid global growth contributions from markets like India.

Addressing near-term margin pressures, he noted the impact of Wholesale Price Index inflation on Consumer Price Index inflation, but stressed this is a temporary phase as companies adjust pricing strategies. Krishnan praised recent Reserve Bank of India interventions for containing exchange rate volatility and fostering competitive trade dynamics against major regional currencies, particularly the Chinese Yuan.

He also noted that India's inflation is more manageable compared to global standards, providing the RBI with leeway to focus on maintaining currency competitiveness. On the energy front, Krishnan observed that international oil prices are at the higher end of India's comfort zone, but companies are effectively managing input costs. Commenting on foreign capital outflows, he suggested that improved exchange rate stability could reignite foreign investor interest in India.

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