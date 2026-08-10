Muted Market Close as Volatility Dominates Amid Global Uncertainties

Domestic benchmark indices closed Monday's session on a muted note, struggling to maintain early gains amid a volatile trading environment. Analysts point to soaring Brent crude prices and continuing geopolitical tensions in West Asia as factors that counterbalanced the upbeat sentiment from better-than-expected US jobs data and solid corporate earnings.

Sector-wise, the market displayed a varied performance with gains led primarily by realty, financial services, and IT stocks. Investors also opted to book profits following the recent market rally. The Sensex closed marginally in the green at 78,542.44, marking a modest rise of 43.27 points or 0.06 percent. Meanwhile, the Nifty ended in positive territory, up 13.15 points or 0.05 percent, settling at 24,583.80.

In the commodities domain, Brent crude was valuated at approximately USD 84.53 per barrel, and crude oil traded at around USD 78.98 per barrel. Gold prices hovered near USD 4,340.44. On the BSE, major gainers included Titan, Tata Steel, and Infosys, while top losers were SBI and Reliance. NSE saw notable performers such as Titan and Kotak Bank being the top gainers.

Financial experts assert that current market dips reflect routine profit-booking, with no significant trend reversal in sight, provided key supports hold. The broader rally, supported by favorable earnings and strategic buying in quality stocks, remains intact. However, weakness in some large-cap stocks introduced a cautious tone to the session's close.

Overall, despite strong corporate earnings, the benchmarks' failure to sustain morning gains implies investor selectivity at current levels. Market movements indicate a consolidation phase around the 24,600 mark, with potential breakout and support zones identified for future price actions.