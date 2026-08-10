India's Growth Holds Strong Amid Economic Fluctuations

India's economy, despite facing near-term challenges such as recent GDP growth revisions and widening Wholesale-to-Consumer price gaps, maintains a fundamentally strong growth trajectory, according to Harish Krishnan, Chief Investment Officer - Equity at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. In an interview with ANI, Krishnan emphasized the resilient medium-term strength of domestic enterprise earnings.

Krishnan noted that India contributes around 25% to incremental global growth, reinforcing the nation's solid longer-term economic fundamentals. Acknowledging the pressure on current margins, he said these are temporary as companies gradually adjust consumer pricing to mitigate the impact of Wholesale Price Index and Consumer Price Index inflation differences.

On macroeconomic issues, Krishnan praised recent Reserve Bank of India measures for stabilizing exchange rates and enhancing trade competitiveness, particularly against the Chinese Yuan. He reassured that India's inflation remains lower compared to global counterparts, providing the RBI with leverage to maintain currency and inflationary balance. Meanwhile, crude oil prices at $85 per barrel remain within India's economic tolerance.

Krishnan also addressed foreign capital outflows above $25 billion, attributing potential recovery to improved currency stability and return incentives. He expressed optimism that recent RBI policies might attract foreign investors back to India, emphasizing the strategic advantage of organized market players over unorganized segments.