India's Growth Holds Strong Amid Economic Fluctuations

Despite short-term challenges, India's growth remains fundamentally robust, according to Harish Krishnan of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC. While addressing margin pressures and macroeconomic issues like exchange rate volatility and global inflation, Krishnan highlights India's competitive edge and potential for foreign investment growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 15:17 IST
India's Growth Holds Strong Amid Economic Fluctuations
Harish Krishnan, CIO - Equity, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India's economy, despite facing near-term challenges such as recent GDP growth revisions and widening Wholesale-to-Consumer price gaps, maintains a fundamentally strong growth trajectory, according to Harish Krishnan, Chief Investment Officer - Equity at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. In an interview with ANI, Krishnan emphasized the resilient medium-term strength of domestic enterprise earnings.

Krishnan noted that India contributes around 25% to incremental global growth, reinforcing the nation's solid longer-term economic fundamentals. Acknowledging the pressure on current margins, he said these are temporary as companies gradually adjust consumer pricing to mitigate the impact of Wholesale Price Index and Consumer Price Index inflation differences.

On macroeconomic issues, Krishnan praised recent Reserve Bank of India measures for stabilizing exchange rates and enhancing trade competitiveness, particularly against the Chinese Yuan. He reassured that India's inflation remains lower compared to global counterparts, providing the RBI with leverage to maintain currency and inflationary balance. Meanwhile, crude oil prices at $85 per barrel remain within India's economic tolerance.

Krishnan also addressed foreign capital outflows above $25 billion, attributing potential recovery to improved currency stability and return incentives. He expressed optimism that recent RBI policies might attract foreign investors back to India, emphasizing the strategic advantage of organized market players over unorganized segments.

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