Navigating Community Opposition: The Financial Race in the U.S. Data Center Boom

The rapid growth of data centers in the United States is encountering a significant hurdle: opposition from local communities and political figures. This emerging challenge adds an additional layer of risk assessment for banks and asset managers who are eager to fund these projects.

Several data center projects across the nation have been stalled due to community complaints about noise, aesthetics, and the potential for increased utility bills. In response, banks such as JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, and Bank of America are now incorporating community sentiment into their credit risk assessments.

Despite the opposition, the interest in financing data center projects remains high, largely driven by the integral role these facilities play in cloud storage and artificial intelligence. Developers are preemptively addressing community concerns to facilitate project approvals and ensure compliance with financial covenants during construction.